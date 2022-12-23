Merry Christmas.
From the time I realized it would fall on Christmas, I thought long and hard about what kind of column “In My Own Shoes” should be today. Frankly, I was stumped. I’m not a Hallmark movie kind of girl, so writing something sweet and saccharine and heartwarming would probably make me nauseous. You too, because I find that audiences and readers are much sharper than performers and writers give them credit for. You can spot a phony a mile off, and I may be a lot of things, but I assure you, I’m no phony. So ... all that said, what do I say for the next 650 or so words?
I say “thank you.” Thank you to my dear friend and yours, the late Gloria Russell for always wanting me to fill her shoes, although I knew I never could. I had to invent my own, so that’s why this column is called what it’s called. I thank former Editor-in-Chief David Tranchida for allowing me to honor Gloria’s wishes by giving me a shot, and I really thank current Editor Corey Fyke for his good humor, his patience, his kind words, and his willingness to let me go in any direction I choose. Corey has never, ever told me I couldn’t do or say something, even though he harrumphed a bit when I said not-nice things about Tom Brady.
Mostly, I thank all of you, especially those who continuously give me feedback. I hate mentioning names for fear I will forget someone and cause hurt feelings, but some of the ones that readily come to mind are “Aunt Marie” (no, not a relative), Meg, Georgia, Peg, Sandy, Lorraine, Mike B., “Owen’s Mom,” and frequent emails and phone calls from Tom, Kathy, Mary, Denise, the “Only Irving in Westerly,” Lois, and Jim. Actually, I thank everyone who reads the paper, reads this column, and doesn’t always agree or like what I pen because I don’t always agree with what I’ve written or like it by the time it gets published. Sometimes ideas fly into my head while I’m driving, practicing yoga, broadcasting, or simply overhearing a conversation in a bar or restaurant. I never know when the next column is going to slap me upside the head, I just let them happen because I found if you try too hard to be funny, you’re not. If you try too hard to be sincere, it doesn’t play. So I just let it roll because that’s how I roll, and thankfully, Corey continues to let me roll even if now and again it’s straight in front of a moving vehicle.
It’s what makes this paper great. It’s local, yes indeed, and while people often scoff at local theatre, local news, or local anything, it’s why we’re in business. This is such a unique, wonderful, incestuous, uplifting, indefinable community because of the fact that we are local; so if the sports editor forgets to mention that your grandchild made the winning basket, or someone’s name gets left off a photo caption, or a headline is occasionally misspelled, that’s part of being in this greater family of community, warts and all.
Therefore, all I can hope for us in 2023 is this: may you continue to read The Sun, not just on Sunday but every day; may our schools continue to grow and strengthen, equipping our young people for what lies ahead; may our elected officials do what they think is best after considering all sides before making a decision; may we applaud people’s achievements as enthusiastically as we condemn their mistakes; may we continue to support local businesses; and let’s all not forget to have some fun along the way!
Sometimes we take this new year stuff too seriously. It’s that resolution hype we’ve had hammered into our brains since childhood. Make a list of resolutions, try to be a better person, save money, lose weight, exercise, finish unread books. The thing about resolutions that’s deflating is when it gets to the end of the year and you never honored them, you feel like a failure. Bosh! This year don’t write down resolutions that will continuously glare at you from a piece of paper. Just live the year to the fullest, be kind, do what your mother always taught you was right, and the damned resolutions will take care of themselves. It’s called living a life.
Once again, Happy New Year.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
