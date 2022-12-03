Once upon a time, a long, long time ago, we had Thanksgiving on Thursday filled with all the good food, football, and family times we have now, but something was different. Very different.
The difference is back then after slaving for days making pies, roasting, baking, cooking, entertaining, cleaning, and driving over the river and through the woods, most folks slept in the next morning. Workers usually had the day off, people were happy but tired, and there was no reason to get up. That’s all changed. Now we have “Black Friday,” the unofficial holiday after the holiday invented by those wonderful folks who gave us retail, and it’s not going away any time soon!
As far back as the 1920s, the day after Thanksgiving was always known for the start of the holiday shopping season and the day on which there would be the most traffic, but the actual craziness, the mania, and the “running of the bulls” only began in the 1980s. Since then, there have been 14 deaths and 117 injuries attributed to this insanity. Think about it, 14 families had to bury their dead because of people caring more about giant TV screens, computers, and video games than about human beings. 117 people had everything from minor injuries to spending the rest of their lives permanently in a wheelchair because a big box store announced they’d open at 4 a.m. with “doorbusters.” In some cases, doors were indeed busted, in other cases, so were arms, legs, and worse. I can remember working in marketing sales in New Hampshire with a perfectly “normal-appearing,” intelligent individual who was my regional manager. But when his little girl wanted a then much-prized and hard-to-acquire Cabbage Patch doll, he raced down to Hartford to get in a line he heard about. When he actually managed to score one, he came back to Concord like a gladiator with the head of his victim on his shoulders and blood down his chest exclaiming, “Hey, I beat this older guy to the ground, but I got it!” And I was supposed to take my direction from this role model?
Each year, our religious leaders try in vain to tell their flocks that the holiday is not about electronics and great sales and camping out so you can be first to break down a door, but I think if you asked those same leaders year after year they would tell you it does little to no good. Speak to the members of the Greatest Generation if you can find them. Listen to their stories of Christmas during the Depression and how happy every child in their family was to get an orange and maybe a peppermint stick. How and why did it all change? Did the sweetness of prosperity after World War II start us all on the road to greed? Does the media reinforce it? You bet! They are telling kids, big and small, to make a list, to give it to their parents and/or Santa, and to “demand” it be filled. I took a fast look at the hottest toys of 2022. It seems anything Marvel Black Panther Wakanda is in demand, with dolls going for $40 to $70 on average. FAO Schwartz Ride-on Trains are only $140, and other things that will be broken or forgotten in weeks are in the mid-range of $50 to $200 each. Insanity!
So before Black Friday became a “thing,” what did we have? We had retailers who would publish “wish books” months in advance, so people could start saving more than just wishes. We had customers who came out for sales, neatly dressed for a shopping trip, and with respect for the guy in front of them or the lady to their side. We had parking lots where people showed courtesy and didn’t cut off the other guy to get closer to the door. Safe parking lots where little old ladies were not nearly run down and where people weren’t jumped and robbed for a few dollars. In short, what did we have before Black Friday? We had seven-day weeks, and in some areas, stores remained closed on Sundays so families could worship. We had manners. We had kindness. We had holidays where paying a little each week on layaway took the place of maxing out credit cards in the name of love. Those days will likely never come again.
Why not?
