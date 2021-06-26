I have a great deal of respect for the tenets of journalism, and one of the most important is that of full disclosure. So in the interest of full disclosure I want to begin by saying that I am a Rotarian of nearly 32 years, and for the next three days before the annual “changing of the guard,” I am proud to call myself president of the Rotary Club of Westerly. That being said, let’s talk about lemonade. You know the old saying, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” right? Well, since March of 2020, Westerly Rotary’s been scrambling to make an awful lot of lemonade ... and we have.
Mother always said not to blow your own horn, but I’ve learned differently in my years upon this earth. There’s a fine line between bragging and telling people what you’ve accomplished for the greater good. Westerly Rotary had its hands tied like everyone else by the pandemic. It took away every community-based activity, canceled every planned fundraiser that helps endow our work, and left us meeting with not much to do.
But Rotarians are people of action, so we put our heads together, coupled that with sweat equity, and managed to do more than ever thought possible. I will not give you a laundry list, but I will highlight some of our successes. When the world closed down last March, and we all had to inhale deeply, we advertised that Rotarians would be willing to deliver essential groceries, prescriptions, and other goods to those who were locked down, shut-in, quarantined, or just plain fearful of going out in public. Working with the selfless people of the Jonnycake Center, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, RICAN, and local supermarkets and pharmacies, we have serviced approximately 175 local residents to date, and we’re still making deliveries.
When the Class of 2021 at Westerly High School was not able to go forward with most of their fundraisers to help underwrite their senior activities, we established the ’21 Club and asked the community to donate $21 toward this initiative. We ultimately were able to give the class a check for $1,300. When a local family came forward to ask for a donation for their son’s wheelchair ramp — a child with spina bifida — we partnered with one of our members, Chris DiPaola, owner of WBLQ Radio, who generously gave up an entire broadcast day in order to produce a Radiothon at the downtown post office. Westerly Rotary printed posters and asked both the resident and business communities to help out, trying to reach what seemed like an impossible goal of $13,000 needed for the ramp. Our shared communities came out in force, and when it was over, the family had $37,000 to help with all the other added expenses. Westerly Rotary joined with the Lions Club in an effort to put on the annual pasta dinner they had done in years past for the sole benefit of the Jonnycake Heating Assistance Fund. Due to the pandemic, there could be no inside seating or dining, but with the help of bright lights and the Westerly Police, members stood outside the Calabrese Club on a cold November night designing a safe, efficient way for patrons to drive up, get their dinners, and exit without having to leave their cars. Thousands of dollars were raised for Jonnycake clients in need of heat. There were fun activities as well when Rotarians fanned out around town, stopping local people on a cold March day, handing out $25 Chamber of Commerce gift certificates good at local businesses and restaurants. This Random Act of Rotary wound up on Channel 10’s “Show Us Something Good.”
There were other things as well. While Westerly Rotary could not hold its annual scholarship auction, the high school did not suffer, and two seniors were awarded scholarships. Thank you signs to essential workers and teachers were designed and planted all over town, many of which are still installed.
In life, happiness is frequently mixed with tragedy, so quite often you have to work hard to make the lemonade. Westerly Rotary did. So did Chariho Rotary, the Rotary Club of the Stoningtons, the Lions, and just about every other service organization.
The pandemic took an awful lot, but it could not destroy the reason we all belong: service.
Lemons are sour, but when you add the sweetness, it can be so very satisfying.
