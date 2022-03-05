Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman!
Superman, who came to earth from another planet with abilities far beyond those of mortal men.
Superman, who can change the course of mighty rivers, bend steel in his bare hands, and who, disguised as Clark Kent, mild-mannered reporter for a major American newspaper, fights a never-ending battle for truth, justice, and the American Way!”
That was my mantra in the ’50s. I knew every word by heart, and I believed every word.
I wasn’t alone. All the kids in the lunchroom at Hazel Avenue School knew the above opening of TV’s “The Adventures of Superman” and would recite it daily like a litany. Some of the more gregarious boys who loved showing off would stand on a chair and pretend they were going to take off and fly ... until the lunchroom monitors eyed them and swiftly brought them back down to earth.
As for me, I couldn’t wait to run home from school to view the daily black-and-white half hour. Nearsighted little nerd that I was, I would sit cross-legged as close to the Dumont as I could, watching every move that Clark Kent aka Superman, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olson, Inspector Henderson, and Editor Perry White made.
Some of my friends had as their idols other popular ’50s personas: John Wayne, Elvis Presley, Bill Haley and the Comets, but not I. Nope, I was all for the guy who worked for The Daily Planet (the newspaper) and kept truth, justice, and the American Way the way life should be in Metropolis (the fictitious name of the city Superman inhabited). Granted, The Daily Planet and Metropolis were not the most creative of names, but in the ’50s you didn’t question. We weren’t then the pessimistic, critical creatures we somehow have become.
No matter how many bad guys would rear their ugly heads and wreak havoc upon the citizens of Metropolis, Clark Kent was always ready to duck into a phone booth (yes, a phone booth! Not sure what that is? Ask an older person), whip off his suit and tie (no one ever saw him), and emerge in tights, spandex, and cape, ready to take to the skies and swoop down on evil, bringing back truth, justice, and the American Way.
No one ever seemed to question just what “the American Way” was. You just knew it was good and true and most important of all, “the right thing to do.” Just like they were teaching us in school. Just like our parents would constantly say, “Do the right thing.” Just like our ministers and priests and rabbis preached, “Do good, do right by everyone.”
The “right thing” was the American way of life. It started way back before the ’50s and Superman with “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” but that should not be ancient history. That should be the way we believe and act today, for everyone at their core aspires to a good life, wants freedom to do and say and go as they please, and wants the right to pursue their own personal American Dream through hard work.
The American Way has taken a beating, however, since the Declaration of Independence was penned and Superman first flew. We expect our elected officials from Washington on down to our own towns and villages to do the heavy lifting for us. To protect us, to come up with laws that will give us free reign to do whatever we want when we want, to solve every problem in our own Metropolis, and that is both unrealistic and unfair. Although every 30-minute program always had a satisfactory ending, Superman’s work never ended. There was always another day, another problem, another battle to fight and win, and often people in the way of doing it all. That’s why “The Adventures of Superman” was a powerful teaching show, always leaving us the message that we would have to do our part as well.
Little has changed except we’ve exchanged a lot of our wide-eyed childish optimism for pessimism because it’s just easier to moan, “That’s not how it used to be.” Yeah, it is. It is still that “never-ending battle for truth, justice, and the American Way.” We just have to become partners and soar to right our own wrongs. But for many, it’s just easier to complain.
Maybe that’s why the phone booth disappeared.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
