Remember back in 1992 when a virtually unknown Bill Clinton was running against then-President George H.W. Bush?
There was a strategist who drove that successful presidential campaign against the incumbent. His name was James Carville, an irascible, oft-annoying big mouth, but he had a good brain and an even better plan and got that little-known governor from backwoods Arkansas into the White House. When he was working with the election team, Carville wanted to keep them constantly focused on message, specifically what he deemed to be the three most important issues of the campaign: health insurance, change versus more of the same, and the slumping economy. Most important to the American people that year was the issue of the economy, so he kept hammering away at all his workers, communications people, and even the candidate himself, “Don’t forget. It’s the economy, stupid!”
So here we are 30 years thereafter, and now it’s the pandemic, stupid! Although, you know what? I’m getting pretty sick of excuses, of everyone blaming everything on the pandemic the way they blamed everything on Trump for four years, or why my friend in New York keeps blaming Biden for everything that goes wrong in his life on a day to day basis. Why does popular culture always need to have a fall guy? A person or issue to give you something to moan about at the bar or on social media? An excuse so we don’t have to get off our butts and perhaps do something about things that aren’t going the way we’d like. Granted, you cannot do anything about the oil crisis at the moment unless you have an uncle in Saudi Arabia or Texas. You can’t control climate change that easily, or move the supply chain any faster. You can’t restore shelves chockablock once again in the supermarket or big box store and lower the prices on everything. But here are a few things we all can do.
Smile, for crying out loud! Smile or wave when you pass someone on the street. What’ll it cost you to do that? Be kind to the waitress in the restaurant, the guy who rotates your tires, or the local guy who picks up your trash each week. Drive as though your life and mine depended on it (because it does), and while we’re at it, keep your middle finger inside the car and not out the window.
Unfortunately, many of us masked more than our nose and mouth, we masked ourselves so that we were all marching around like automatons and all our differences, personalities, and unique qualities had been swallowed up by an insidious virus. We had no control over the viral part, but we had plenty of control over the human part, yet it was easier to give up, go in the house, lie on the couch and binge-watch our lives wasting away.
The pandemic was not responsible for you gaining weight ... you were! You and your big mouth and all those chocolate chip cookies and ice cream you thought might soothe you.
The pandemic might have taken your job, which is terrible, but still it’s not an excuse to still be sitting home in front of the TV, collecting a check from the state every week that I and so many others are underwriting.
In short, let us all stop using the pandemic as an excuse for not getting off our butts, for not trying something new, for not making an effort to work harder at our jobs, for not being nicer. Don’t let the weather, a recession, a supply chain problem, or a pandemic rule us! Stop believing every alternative news/talk program, and challenge the things you hear that are the truth. Get off social media, and go out in the world and be social.
Let’s start living again! There are outdoor activities again; museums and theatres are open; there are concerts and free nonstop events at our library, new restaurants to try and old ones to support. New friends to make and time to reconnect with old ones. It’s time to start making plans again, and wouldn’t it be wonderful to go one whole day without saying those words ... “Pandemic,” “COVID,” “vaccine,” “booster.” When you come right down to it, we are the excuse. Our attitudes, reactions, and mindset became the real virus.
And we’re very, very contagious. After all, it’s the pandemic, stupid!
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.