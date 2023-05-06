You know how obsessed I am about this politically correct “woke” stuff, right?
Well, the other day I got thinking of all the things I grew up with, primarily words and phrases that were so innocuous, so innocent; yet now they’d start World War III, or if you said them in a work setting, every bell and whistle would go off in the HR department giving that new diversity, equity, and inclusion person something to do.
Let’s explore some of these words and phrases that we must banish from our language. Summer’s coming, and with it comes hot weather. Suddenly, most people’s hankering for ice cream accelerates, so when the truck comes around your neighborhood playing that annoying version of “Pop Goes the Weasel” over and over again, you may just find yourself running with the local kids to get your frozen special treat, one you’ve always enjoyed since you were their age: an Eskimo Pie. But the ice cream man doesn’t have Eskimo Pies anymore. Their name was changed in deference to residents of the northern Arctic and are now called either Edy’s Pies or Polar Pies. Speaking of the ice cream “guy,” that person might be of the female persuasion. So how do you refer to them? “Buddies” is old-fashioned, “Dudes,” definitely not me. “Boys” is patronizing and “Gentlemen” too formal. “Dolls” is also old-fashioned, “Babes?” No way! “Ladies,” is also too formal, “Girls,” talking down. “Y’all” which is both casual and gender-neutral could be misconstrued as too regional and a slight against a group of people. My mentor, Gloria Russell, always referred to herself as a “broad,” which I really liked, but the DEI folks would come after me in a heartbeat. Speaking of which, you can no longer use that word either, I’m warned, as it’s taken as discriminatory against those with cardiac insufficiency. Here are some others that just aren’t Kosher. Whoops! I just offended a whole group of Jews.
“Blackmail” or “black sheep of the Family” is racist. “Inner city” is perceived to have a negative connection. “Selling someone down the river” is now linked to the trans-Atlantic slave trade. (no, I’m not making these up)! The term “grandfathered in,” which means it is exempt from any new rules, goes back to the 19th century when a “grandfather clause” would stop Black Americans from voting, limiting eligibility only to those whose ancestors had previously voted. Whew! Do I have to tell you which group we’re offending with “Lowest on the totem pole?” And being gypped or swindled is derogatory to gypsies who came from northern India and moved around eastern Europe in the 8th to the 10th centuries. Who’s still alive to care now? Here’s one that really gets me. “Tone deaf” refers to those who sing off-key. Okay, those with hearing problems “might” object, but according to “those who know best” in this wonderful 21st century, the politically correct term has now been changed to “musically disinclined.” Are you feeling nauseous yet?
As a little kid, I loved watching “The Howdy Doody” show and was jealous of all those kids in the Peanut Gallery. Whoa! Those kids didn’t know how offensive that was because during Vaudeville days the Peanut Gallery contained the worst seats in the house and Blacks were forced to sit there. “No can do,” which people use all the time, is mocking the Chinese, who quite often speak what is called Pidgin English, and how many times have you referred to someone who’s a bit “off” by saying, “They’re a basket case?” Well, just stop it! Because during World War I if a soldier had lost all four limbs in battle, they would have to be carried in a basket, hence ….
I’m sure you can think of many more, but I’ll end with this little nugget. “Rule of thumb” is a phrase used every day from courtrooms to schoolrooms to Congress, yet it goes back to the 1600s in England when men were allowed to beat their wives with a stick so long as it was no wider than their thumb.
More and more I believe we’re heading toward no verbal communication at all. Matter of fact, we’re heading backward full-tilt, back to when Og and Gnale lived in a cave and communicated with grunts and drew pictures on the cave walls. So before there’s another supply shortage, go buy yourself a box of sidewalk chalk.
We’re gonna need it.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
