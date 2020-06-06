When you’re a kid, masks are fun.
At Halloween we wore masks to pretend we were someone else, from action figures to princesses to monsters. Some just covered the eyes, others were full-face, fashioned with anything from plastic to rubber. There were masks festooned with glitter, there were scary masks with scowls and fake warts and blood, silly ones, animal faces — the choices were as varied as the companies who designed and produced them.
When I was little, I was fascinated by the Lone Ranger, who always wore a mask. He had good reason for this, having been the sole survivor of an ambush, now wishing to conceal his identity as he rode throughout the West fighting for law and order. He was accompanied on those adventurous travels by his loyal companion, an Indian guide named Tonto. Back then, being “politically correct” hadn’t been invented yet, so there was no issue with calling Tonto an Indian, because that’s what he was. Tonto called the Long Ranger “Kemosabe,” which meant “friend,” because it would have been awkward to call him “Lone” and a bit presumptuous to call him “Range,” so on every program Tonto would utter the same words, “Happy Trails, Kemosabe!”
As I got older, occasionally someone would have a masquerade party, and that was special because that meant “dress up,” even when it wasn’t Halloween. We took time to carefully pick out what kind of mask to wear so no one would know who we were, and we’d have to guess. But of course everyone always knew who everyone else was by the shape of their body, the tone of their voice, or their unmistakable giggles.
As adults, we often see masquerade balls, usually charity events held at fancy places attended by fancy people in fancy clothes with open wallets, champagne glasses in their hands when de rigueur photos are snapped, and usually a requisite mask attached to a fancy stick that they can whip over their eyes for the photo op.
Truth is, we’ve all been wearing masks our whole lives. We need no N95s nor cloth coverings to cover up what we are and who we are, for few of us show our true colors to the rest of the world. We smile weakly to be polite, when in truth we may be feeling angry. We pretend to enjoy a meal even though it’s something we find distasteful. And we quite often hide our tears and disappointment behind lying eyes. So having to wear a mask — being commanded to do so by executive order — is not that foreign an activity. Masks signify mystery of some kind and promote an uneasiness for both wearer and observer.
While no one can deny the viral protection afforded by a face covering, wearing a mask also allows us to be someone or something we aren’t. The lyric from the wildly popular Broadway show, “The Phantom of the Opera” intones, “Masquerade! Hide your face, so the world will never find you!” And vocalist George Benson won a Grammy award for Song of the Year with his rendition of Leon Russell’s “This Masquerade,” wherein he sang, “Searching but not finding understanding anywhere, we’re lost in a masquerade.”
So here we are, eating in restaurants looking like we just robbed a bank and forgot to remove the identifying evidence. Signs are on every door from the post office to the jewelry store to the laundromat warning us not to enter without one, and last week I actually say a flagman on a construction crew who had cut a hole in his so he could smoke. Associate with him, and you have your choice between getting COVID-19 or lung cancer.
One day the masks will come off, some ripped off in rage, others in complete and total relief. But it won’t necessarily mean the MASK-erade is over. How will we ever know? Who is to say when the switch will be thrown, and we have our lives back? That will likely never happen. Life as we once knew it has been too fractured and is now well beyond repair. When finally we throw off these coils, we will find a whole new way of living, and then, like a newborn in the crib, we’ll have to learn to crawl before we walk, embracing a whole new set of rules, venturing forth into an unknown future.
Happy Trails, Kemosabe!
