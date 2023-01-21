I give up! When is this madness going to stop so we can recover what’s left of our minds?
Several years ago, I wrote a piece about roads in some of our towns that had strange names. Names like Skunk Hill Road in Hopkinton. Breakneck Hill Road in Lincoln, BMW Drive in Griswold, and Black Duck Road in Stonington. You get the idea. But you’d never in your wildest dreams believe this.
About 20 years ago, I made the acquaintance of a realtor who lives on Roast Meat Hill Road in the lovely Connecticut town of Killingworth. She still lives there, but she almost had to notify her bank, her credit card companies, and everyone in her address book; edit her voter registration, driver’s license, etc., because PETA, those adorable folks who have the welfare and well-being of pets at heart, but along the way have gone completely over the edge, asked the town’s first selectman to change the name. So far as local historians are able to ascertain, it has been Roast Meat Hill since the 17th century, but the wackadoos wanted it changed to ... ready? Vegan Roast Hill Road! No, I am not kidding. No, it’s not April Fool, and yes, this is 100% on the level.
Before we get to the wackiness, a bit of a history lesson. The origin of the current name differs somewhat depending upon to whom it is you’re speaking. Locals will tell you that centuries ago, a barn burned down, killing all the livestock inside, thus the name, “Roast Meat Hill.” Another historian says an oxen cart was struck by lightning in a storm, killing the oxen on the spot. What’s probably more accurate is the accounting that the area had been used as an encampment by local native members of the Hammonasset Indian tribe. Former town historian David LeVasseur credited English land surveyors for the name long before the town was founded in 1667, and adding that English settlers found traces of the Native American encampment, which included piles of charred animal bones. Whichever version you’d like to believe, the moniker Roast Meat Hill was never given more than a passing smirk until last month just before Christmas when a letter was sent to Killingworth’s first selectman, Nancy Gorski, from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.
While Reiman’s missive is too lengthy to reprint in its entirety, it begins with an explicit mission statement defining the PETA organization and makes this innocent little suggestion: “I hope yule (sic) find it interesting. In the spirit of peace and goodwill this Christmas, would you please consider changing the name of Roast Meat Hill Road to Vegan Roast Hill Road? We’d be happy to contribute to the cost of new signage and to hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town if you agree.” Now, doesn’t that just get your appetite revved up? “Tasty vegan ham” seems like a grammatical contradiction called an oxymoron, no second-syllable pun intended.
Reiman then goes on to describe in great detail the mutilation, castration, and violent deaths animals face at the slaughterhouse. She also speaks of the serious threat posed to human health by the ingesting of animal flesh, so there goes your appetite for those tasty vegan ham sandwiches!
Wanting to do my due diligence, I spoke personally with First Selectman Gorski recently (and by the way, she prefers the term, SelectMAN ... “I’m a traditionalist, and it’s the term our forefathers gave the office,” she said). Good for her, none of that “woke” stuff for this community servant. Selectman Gorski read me the very polite, professional letter she sent back to PETA saying Roast Meat Hill was the oldest road in Killingworth, filled with history, and the name would stay. She then went on to recount that a few days ago she received an Amazon delivery at the town offices. She hadn’t ordered anything, but opened the box, and found a thank-you gift from Tracy and the PETA folks ... a box of vegan jerky. (Apt name, no?)
So, if your mind of late is firmly fixed on the classified documents found next to President Biden’s ’67 Corvette, so be it. But if you happen to be at Exit 63 off I-95 in Connecticut on your way to the Premium Outlets, Roast Meat Hill is just up the road a few miles.
Go take a look. This history is staying put!
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
