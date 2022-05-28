Planning a cookout or two this weekend?
What are you having? It might be the traditional hot dogs and hamburgers, always a crowd-pleaser; or if you’ve cashed in an annuity or two, perhaps you’re splurging on steak or swordfish. Both are great on the grill. A bunch of buttery grilled lobster tails with roasted oysters or clams makes a fantastic choice. If you do so indulge, please note that my contact information follows each column, so if you want to invite me over, I wouldn’t say “no.” And of course there may be chips and dips and corn on the cob and pickles and baked beans and cole slaw and strawberry shortcake, make-your-own ice cream sundaes, and whatever else denotes a great Memorial Day cookout for your family and friends.
I promised after last week I wouldn’t get up on my soapbox for another rant quite yet. Holidays are a good time to take it down a notch, but this holiday is different and should always remain so. Even though there will be parades and fireworks and cookouts and car sales and mattress blowouts and door-busters in just about every store that remains open, there is still a bit of wistfulness and bittersweet memory, for this is Memorial Day, and those who served and never came home are to be remembered, honored, and revered, even as we scarf down our barbecue.
I wondered what those soldiers ate while they were on the battlefields of World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan when they didn’t care about holidays or even know when it was Christmas or Easter or Hanukkah or Kwanzaa. One day in the field just morphs into another I’ve been told, except each time you wake up to another sunrise, you’re just so damned grateful to still be there ... even though “there” might be in a foxhole shaking like a leaf in fear and eating something that tastes terrible out of a helmet that smells even worse.
While you and the family are sitting around the firepit making those gooey, chocolaty s’mores, let me tell you about that Hershey bar you’re melting down and what it did for the soldiers in World War II. The troops hated the C-rations they were given, a holdover from World War I, which consisted of high-caloric meals eaten hot or cold. There was no “suggestion box,” so the ongoing barrage of complaints about such unappetizing dishes as ham and lima beans that was a much-hated staple in the C-ration mix right through Vietnam War deployments went unheeded. Canned corned beef, hardtack biscuits, powdered eggs, powdered milk, and creamed chipped beef with its “interesting” but unprintable nickname, were the usual bill of fare. Most every meal came with cigarettes, chewing gum, and Hershey bars. Ah, the ubiquitous Hershey bar. Soldiers looked forward to that, too much so thought the government. The government wanted something to keep the troops revved up, something higher in calories than the Hershey bar we buy in candy stores, but not so delicious that the troops would gorge themselves; therefore, they commissioned the Hershey Company to come up with something that would fill that bill. They did, and the result was a hard, bitter bar that the soldiers hated. They also came up with a Tropical Bar engineered to withstand the extreme temperatures of the Pacific Theater. All in all, the Hershey Company produced more than 3 billion ration bars during World War II.
During Desert Storm, the military wanted to give its troops something they liked, so a pizza that could last three years and in torturous climates was concocted. This “treat” assuredly did not come from The Pizza Lady or Casa Della Luce nor have their quality or taste, but it was still pizza.
In whatever war your loved might have fought or served, cuisine was never No. 1 on the troops’ hit parade. Those who are deployed right now would love to be in your backyard this holiday because to them, a hot dog would be a steak. Therefore, before you tuck into the goodies this holiday, take a moment to give thanks, to honor, and to remember that Memorial Day is not about what you’re eating or that great mattress sale. It was, and forever will be, about them. So whether or not you routinely say grace or are even religious in any way, this is the time to be religious about America.
We’ve never needed it more.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
