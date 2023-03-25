Here it comes! I’m hauling out the old soapbox, ready to rail on some current events.
This TV commercial makes me crazy! A man and woman are ostensibly enjoying a meal and each other in what appears to be a public cafe. Suddenly his stomach growls audibly. It’s happened to us all. No big deal. But she can’t keep her big mouth shut and inquires as to what it was. He tries in vain to slough it off saying, “It’s nothing.” But she will not be silenced. “Sounds like something,” she says jumping to her feet, and suddenly she becomes part of a trio right in the middle of the cafe singing this obnoxious little jingle, “If you’ve got nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach, diarrhea,” while they’re patting the various part of their bodies from whence these symptoms originate. How dumb does Madison Avenue think we are? If you didn’t have one of those symptoms before, it’s pretty certain you’ll have one now especially if you’re watching TV while you’re eating. What an obnoxious, ridiculous waste of ad dollars! And the poor guy in the TV spot who is subject to this public embarrassment is suddenly smiling and nodding. He’s buying it! Know anyone who wouldn’t be out the door of that cafe with more than their stomach growling?
Another? Kelly Clarkson is a fine singer, but I don’t really want to see her in bed with a couple who doesn’t know her and scaring the wits out of the man. When he finds out he may just be on television, he grins like an imbecile all in the name of selling Wayfair products. This commercial is not “just what I need.”
Next victim ... emojis. How I hate them, and yes, I have on occasion used them to reply to people who feed on this stuff. I hate myself every time I do it because it is so “not me.” I find the whole process yet another step back into the Neanderthal world of resorting to less communication and thought. Emojis (those obnoxious little pictures) followed emoticons (those obnoxious little symbols made with punctuation marks), first gaining popularity in the ’90s. The reasoning behind them according to “those who know” was that “they infuse flat text with personality.” Why not infuse flat text with your own personality? With thought? With humor? With words? Without shortcuts as a substitute for honest communication? Others say, “they make texting fun.” Why does texting have to be “fun?” Why can’t it be what it should be, a short form of communication saying, “I’m running late,” or “The appointment is canceled,” or “Don’t forget the dentist Friday at 9?”
I climb yet another step on my soapbox and go after those who put “lol” in nearly every sentence. Lol is texting shorthand for laughing out loud, but some people have had lol morph into an annoying habit and use it in every communication, whether there’s an iota of humor in it or not. “I’m going to the doctor later, lol.” “I’ll meet you downtown at the event. Lol.” “I think I’m getting a wart on my nose, lol.” If everyone is truly laughing out loud all the time, how are we getting any work done, and if all these people are in paroxysms of hysteri, why do they walk down the street with a perpetual scowl on their face? Seems to me, curmudgeon that I’ve become, that we are moving further and further away from speaking our native tongue. That we might as well be writing lol as hieroglyphics on a wall as did the Egyptians in 3100 B.C.
Lastly, I don’t know what to make of this. Although I don’t follow her music, what I know about Taylor Swift is that she is a very principled young woman who doesn’t talk trash, look like trash, or act like trash, and just happens on occasion to be our quiet, respectful neighbor. She’s not the problem, but Glendale, Arizona, was when her first tour in five years recently kicked off there, and city officials legally changed the name of their city to Swift City for two days. Now I know we’ve officially lost our minds when I read stuff like that. That’s not just pandering to celebrity, it’s just plain nuts.
How ’bout when she comes back to Rhode Island we call her part of our geography Swift Hill? Has a nice ring, don’t you think?
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.