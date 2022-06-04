You might recognize the title. It’s a play that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1998. Written by controversial playwright Paula Vogel, it had a sizable run on Broadway and was even staged by Trinity Rep some years ago. It dealt with a very dark subject, but “dark” is not the subject of this column today. This is how I personally learned to drive, and it’s anything but dark. Funny? Yes. Pathetic? Somewhat. True? You bet!
In New Jersey years ago you couldn’t be issued a driver’s license until you were 17 (if you’ve ever encountered Jersey drivers that age should be raised to 30!). You could get a permit at 16½, but you could only drive during daylight hours and with an adult in the car. I signed up for Driver’s Ed my senior year when I was still 16 and was as excited as my peers to get behind the wheel.
Driver’s Ed was taught by Frank Maze, the football coach. I guess the school department didn’t have the budget for someone with a strong driver’s ed background, so they gave this extra duty to both the football coach and the swim coach. I won the lottery, getting the guy who headed up our “legendary” varsity team. It was legendary because our quarterback the entire time I was in high school was Richie Cataldo. Richie was a force roaring down the field at the opponent as he stood a mighty 5-foot-4 and weighed 120. The entire time I was at that high school we never won a single football game. Richie was legendary as a sure win for any team we faced. He could lose against the Little Sisters of the Poor’s second string!
So how thrilled we all were to have as our driving instructor the coach who couldn’t get it done on the field. Coach Maze began the first day by passing out the state of New Jersey’s driving manual with all its do’s and don’t’s. Then he started teaching Driver’s Ed by drawing on the blackboard, an unusual approach at the least. He drew diagrams of the brake, the gas pedal, the directionals, etc. and told us how to use them. One of the bolder boys finally raised his hand and asked politely, “But coach, when do we get in the car and see what it feels like?” “First things first,” Coach Maze fired back, and he picked up the chalk and turned back to the board. He did that for at least two weeks while we were getting restless. Excuses ranged from, “It’s raining today, I don’t want to take you out,” to “I want you all to be more ready first.” How could we be ready sitting at those old wooden desks and pushing down the imaginary brake on the floor?
When he finally had no more excuses, Coach took us out ... one drove, Coach sat in the passenger seat with an extra brake on the floor, and three kids in the back.
We took turns. We took turns taking him to the dry cleaner to pick up his cleaning, we took him to the drug store to get his prescriptions, and we took him on all his errands. But never on the highway! So we never got above 25 mph, which I figure was his plan from the start.
When it snowed, we stayed in the classroom, and he “taught” on the board how to drive a stick shift. A few years later in college I had a boyfriend who was bound and determined to teach me how to drive a stick. Our romance broke up after I stripped his gears because somehow it didn’t “feel” like it looked on the board.
I was always scared to drive on highways, because in truth, I never had. When I married, my husband drove nearly everywhere. Then we moved from a bucolic little Midwestern town to Worcester. We had just one car, so I drove him to work and picked him up, but the trip involved highways. And Massachusetts drivers. And a whole lot of near misses. A few months and more than a few years later, I had confidence. I could pass on the right, scream out the window, and cut ’em off with the best of them. I was now firmly minted as a true New England driver.
So finally, all those years later, that’s how I learned to drive.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years
