I had another column already written, ready to shoot over to my editor, ready for you to read today. But then I spoke with Joe Potter, and one of his worst fears nearly came true. This was followed by an email from Ken Burton, the wonderful citizen who is behind the flag program in Westerly/Pawcatuck. But it all came to a head when I heard a couple of sound bites from those darling “progressives” who want to take over the country ... and well, that other column will just have to wait.
I was horrified by the recent front page in The Sun; however, thanks to Chief Lacey’s sharp-eyed, well-informed, and highly professional force, the Columbus statue in Wilcox Park was saved from being ravaged by the paint buckets of morons who probably have little idea of Columbus’ part in the history of America. All they know, as so many protesters know today, is that these retaliatory gestures are somehow “in,” trendy, or justifiable payback for Donald Trump winning an election in 2016, the murder of George Floyd, and every other perceived crime against nature.
It was just days before that we ran into Joe Potter, back here for a couple of months from his home in Arizona. He was visibly upset that there likely will not be a Columbus Day Parade this year — something he’s been a part of for 50 years — and he worried almost with a premonition of sorts, about the fate of the Columbus statue in the park. Dedicated in 1949 by citizens of both Westerly and Pawcatuck, it has always stood as a proud nod to the people of our communities who are of Italian heritage. To remove it would be like removing a large chunk of history.
Delve into history, and you will always find things that perhaps you never knew before and, moreover, didn’t want to know. About Columbus, Washington, Jefferson, and nearly every other public figure. Shall we then burn the Kennedy library? Throw paint on the William Jefferson Clinton Library and Museum? Perhaps we should exhume Richard and Pat Nixon from their burial place of honor in front of their library in Yorba Linda.
About a month ago I heard on the radio about a worldwide Polish association that has as its motto, a simple five-word phrase: “Our history creates our identity.” It stopped me cold. So much so that because I had been driving, I pulled over to the side of the road and wrote it down. It now sits prominently at my desk where I look at it every day, acknowledging the simple, yet profound wisdom of the phrase.
Research Poland’s history, and you will find many “shameful events,” as one Polish historian has documented, from nefarious peace treaties to the banishing of 300,000 Jews, yet they do not throw paint on their history. Actually, there would never be enough paint thrown to erase the bad history of any country. Only good things and only happy endings only happen in fairy tales, not in the real life that has shaped our world. We — each of us — make our own history From childhood on we shape our own personal history book that serves to represent us throughout our lives.
When statues are toppled and heads of cement, plaster, marble, and bronze roll away, our history does not roll away with it. Good or bad, we’re stuck with it, just like we personally cannot undo the wrongs we’ve committed, exchanging them for rights. History is there forever because it is part and parcel of who we are and what we did as people and collectively as a society. So all those entitled students matriculating at Brown to the tune of $70,000 per year who eschew Columbus Day and refuse to celebrate it, instead celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day, are doing nothing more than changing the dial when you don’t like what’s on the radio.
Ken Burton’s email to me and others decried what nearly happened in Wilcox Park and reiterating once again how fearful he is to ever leave more than 300 flags permanently up in the community. Some argue the point, telling him he has nothing to worry about because, “Westerly’s safe. We’re in a bubble here.” But Burton goes on to wonder, but what if that bubble bursts?
What indeed? The police cannot always be there at exactly the right moment. Let’s just hope we are.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
