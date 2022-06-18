The longest hour in the entire year was always that one.
It was the one in late June just before the bell rang signaling the end of the school day, except in this case, the end of this school day was also the end of the school year. It meant it was summer vacation. It meant we were FREE!
But just as the bell rang and we scrambled to our feet ready to make a clean break, the teacher would put up her hand to stop us so she could get in one last edict. “Just remember boys and girls, while you are enjoying your swimming, playing with friends, summer camp, and vacations, you have an assignment to read three books over the summer and write a book report on each of them. They will be due the first day of school. Have a nice summer!”
Well, there it was, a pin tuck in our balloon. Read books? Phooey! What kind of summer vacation was that? It wasn’t enough to pick up a book, skim through it quickly, and pronounce it read; oh no, we had to write a report on it. Which pretty much meant we had to read it all the way through. What a lousy way to ruin summer vacation.
I had big plans. I was going to go to day camp for a few weeks, then go shopping with my mother, which always meant lunch at a few fun places, especially The Hamburger Express where Lionel trains ran a track around the counter and stopped right at your seat with your order. My friend, Elaine, and I were planning on having a lemonade stand to make a few bucks, and Daddy always took us for ice cream on hot summer evenings. Now all was ruined because I had to read books and write book reports.
My mother was nothing but a good soldier. She was going to follow orders and make sure I did the same, so I had barely changed into my shorts and sneakers, then she started, “What books are you going to read this summer? May I help you pick out some?” My first thought was to tell her to pick out 10-page picture books, but I thought better of it. I didn’t want to jeopardize those trips to The Hamburger Express. So daily I listened to her go from subtle, gentle suggestions to downright harassing! Finally, I gave in and agreed to make a trip to our local library.
My mother made the introduction to the youth librarian, Mrs. Taylor, who smelled of floral perfume and wore glasses on a ribbon that hung around her neck. “Ah, you are one of the smart ones,” Mrs. Taylor said. “You’re starting early.” My mother beamed proudly; I fumed inside but muttered some sort of half-polite response.
“What kind of books are you looking for?” the perfumed one asked. “I dunno,” I said with just the hint of a whine in my voice. “Well, what summer things do you like to do?” That was easy. I perked right up with a litany of, “I like day camp and barbecues and going for ice cream and having a lemonade stand.” The glasses came down and perched on her nose as Mrs. Taylor said, “Then I have just the thing for you!”
She disappeared for a few minutes and came back with three books: one about making new friends while swimming, doing crafts, and having campfires at day camp; another was about a farm with a cow named Elsie whose milk helped to make delicious ice cream for everyone; and the last one was a children’s “business book” about how to have a successful lemonade stand. I was on board!
I took the books home, and for the first time in my young life, it wasn’t an “assignment.” It was fun! Informative! I loved them all. The summer flew, and by the time Labor Day rolled around my reports were finished! More than that, I enjoyed reading and enjoyed summer like never before. I got my own library card from Mrs. Taylor so I didn’t have to keep using Mom’s, and in between The Hamburger Express and ice cream runs, I now begged to be taken to the library.
This summer, when your kids whine that they’re bored, take them on a great adventure, one that’ll last a lifetime. Go to the library.
Then go have ice cream.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
