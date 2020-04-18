I figure you’ve had enough. Enough of waking up to bad news every day. Enough of hearing rising totals throughout the day from the radio to the TV to the internet. Enough of eating dinner while listening on the national news to the never-ending litany of numbers of sick and dead.
I know I’ve had enough. And while I certainly do not wish to behave like an ostrich with head firmly entrenched in sand, I do believe there is something else out there on which to fixate. There’s the future, and that future is not one and the same for everyone, it’s different for us all. There’s getting back to work, even though that work may have significantly changed or not even be there any longer; it’s reinventing how we think and operate and how to earn money going forth; it’s getting back to school, even if it doesn’t feel the same; rescheduling missed events or not; and moving on as this country as always done.
It was the early ’60s, and President Kennedy was speaking on civil defense. Although I was too young to fully comprehend the seriousness of the situation at hand, I could understand him telling all Americans to build bomb shelters to protect themselves from atomic fallout in the event of a nuclear exchange with the Soviet Union, and those words scared me. Kennedy also told the public that the U.S. Civil Defense program would soon begin providing such protection for every American, but they didn’t. Within a year we were hovering on the brink of a full-scale nuclear war when the Cuban Missile Crisis erupted during a 13-day period when many Americans retreated to panic mode, building last-minute bomb shelters and hoarding canned goods. My father sat at the dinner table one night, head in hands, and with a tear in his eye, told my mother and me that we didn’t have enough money nor time to build a bomb shelter; but if need be, we could make do with hiding in the two big storage closets in the cellar. Even at a young age I knew that was a poor substitute, but he put his arms around me and said, “Have faith in America. We’ve done it before, we’ll do it again.” My childish fear surfaced, “Will we be back to normal soon?” My father had little more than a high school education, but he was a very wise man. “Of course we’ll be back, but you have to understand, there’s no such thing as normal, except 98.6° on a thermometer. Things may be a little different, but we always work it out, learn from what we do, and move on.”
That lesson has served me well throughout the years ... through the assassinations of President Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Robert Kennedy, civil rights riots, Vietnam, Newtown, school shootings, a recession or two, and now this pandemic. We always “came back,” but my father was right, it was always different each time, yet we survived and moved on and learned something along the way.
Folks who went through the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor, World War II, Korea ... they knew it took a while to get back and that there really was no “normal.” They had to make changes because they had been changed by the events of the world.
If “normal” is getting up every day at precisely the same time, eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the same time, going to work or going to school and expecting it to be the same day after day, then damn normal! I don’t want it! Our lives have always evolved and been impacted by change. Change and uncertainty may sometimes be frightening, but they are nevertheless real, forcing us to grow and flex our muscles.
I always detested the term “new normal,” but never more so than now. If we are now forced to take a closer look at our health, our environment, how we interact with others, how we work and play and socialize and are entertained, so be it. So long as we can maintain control over our health, our environment, and continue to live, work, and play with others ... so long as one day we will hear once again the crack of a bat and see in those stands people standing shoulder to shoulder saluting the flag, then we are going to be okay.
That’s 98.6.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.