As I write this, the pain is still fresh.
My friend, my “kid brother,” the guy who always played the hapless Charlie Brown to my annoying Lucy is gone. By now, everyone knows that larger-than-life force of nature Chris DiPaola has “gone to a better place.” Such a trite expression. I always hated it because if you ever asked Chris, Westerly and the surrounding areas were always the best place to be. It was here that the skinny (yeah, he was once) teenager started building radio stations ... and cherished friendships and relationships that lasted forever. It was here that he pounded the pavement, always in a suit, dress shirt, and tie, even in 100 degrees, because he respected business and felt dressing properly showed that respect. It was here that sponsors who were strangers quickly became friends, and friends rapidly became family. To all of them he never said “no.” It simply was not in his vocabulary. He never said “no” to any cause, any organization, any one person, or any entity that wanted air time or a favor or anything at all. It was here that he brought his love of the old 66 WNBC Radio in New York, emulating on his local air so much of what had been done successfully years ago in the New York market. He replicated WNBC’s “The Time Machine” for these airwaves years ago, and it has become a big hit, still broadcast every Saturday, garnering both a national and worldwide audience thanks to WBLQ always live-streaming their programming.
So much has now been written and said about Chris DiPaola that it’s difficult to say something that hasn’t been said, but I must add my voice. His never saying “no” is what powered him, what made him truly alive, what made him who and what he was as a man, and ultimately was the Achilles heel that likely took him.
I have seen him run from one remote broadcast in Rhode Island to a live candidates’ forum in Connecticut; he was at every Chamber event, always willing to set up the audio or do anything else asked of him. He walked the streets of downtown waving and shouting out to everyone he knew, a true champion of small business, designing marketing plans and ideas to ensure their success, not merely there to sell ads. When he vacationed with his family, which was always a road trip, he listened to the station with every mile, often calling in to solve a problem, make a correction (which we all hated!), or to add something valuable.
He just never rested, but that’s how he was wired. The station he had started building in his head as a little boy and worked tirelessly for since his teenage years was doing what he had always intended: to be a voice, a springboard, and a soundboard for local people, local events, and local businesses. He created two other stations along the way, Kent County Classic Rock in Coventry and 96.7 The Buzz, Alternative Rock. But these radio stations were his only on paper; Chris always said they belonged to the towns and the advertisers.
As someone who has had the privilege of sharing those airways for almost five years, I can tell you WBLQ is healthy and will successfully continue in his memory, his mission, and his dedication to our communities. Of course, there remains a void because Chris is not here to guide us, but there is a fully committed and talented team in place following Chris’ direction and charging full speed ahead as they did flawlessly only hours after he died. Hope we can count on all of you to continue listening, advertising, and perpetuating everything he believed in.
I thought you also should know that no matter how many times I ever pulled that football away torturing my “kid brother” in jest, Chris as Charlie Brown never stopped calling me his “sister from another mother” and including me among his closest friends. Just three weeks ago he sent me an email out of the blue riffing on all old Peanuts line. It read simply, “Of all the Rona Manns in the world, you’re the Rona Manniest.” I cherish that.
Now I hold up the football, but there is no one to come and try to kick it. So I drop it, letting it rest quietly in the grass.
May he do the same ... finally.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.