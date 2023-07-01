I was rich! So rich!
I had a pocketful of nickels and dimes and thought I was the richest little girl in the whole world. I was too because I was going shopping with my Mom, and part of almost every shopping trip involved a stop at Woolworth’s or McCrory’s, the extremely popular merchandise-laden emporiums known colloquially as the “five and dime stores.” I loved going there because to a little girl with wide eyes and a pocketful of change, it represented adventure, selection, and hardest of all, choice.
I loved everything about these places, the old wooden floors that creaked when you walked up and down the aisles, the distinctive smell all of them had - a combination of old “stuff,” perfume, and penny candy - and most of all, the lunch counters where you could get a hamburger or sandwich for very little money while watching young guys in freshly starched uniforms making floats, ice cream sodas, or just pulling a lever to get an ice cold cherry Coke. My mother told me they were officially called “soda jerks,” and I thought that was an awful title, but the soda jerks behind the counter wearing white paper hats and big smiles didn’t seem to mind being called that one bit. The name actually was derived from the jerking action they had to make to swing the soda handles back and forth.
These wonderful five-and-dime havens dotted Main Streets all across the country at one time before the big box stores came around and put most of them out of business. The granddaddy of them all was Woolworth’s which opened in 1878 and at its height was opening a new store somewhere in America every 17 days. You can still find a few Woolworth’s overseas. Woolworth’s was followed by McCrory’s, and here’s an interesting bit of trivia for you. It was founded by John Graham McCrorey who did indeed have an “e” in his last name, but took it out because he didn’t want to pay for an extra letter on his store signs! Other five and tens you might remember are Ben Franklin, Sprouse-Reitz, S.H. Kress, J.J. Newbury, W.T. Grant, T, G&Y, and G.C.Murphy.
Most had photo booths, which I loved...four poses for $1.00, and when I could persuade my mother that I really needed new pictures, she’d allow me the dollar, and I’d make four faces I hadn’t made previously. The dollars weren’t easily gotten after that!
I had my share of goldfish from the five and ten, and that’s about how long they lived: between five and ten days usually buried with a quick flush! I also had a turtle for a while who lasted long enough to have a more dignified funeral out back.
Today we have what’s known as “dollar stores” with bargains galore on everything from food to clothing, cards, office supplies, partyware, you name it. There is nothing in any of these chain stores for a nickel or dime, but given the rate of inflation since I was little, prices in these places are still pretty good. Quality is not always of the highest caliber, but what can you expect for $1.25 except a “deal?”
What the dollar stores sorely lack, however, are the unique items that were so common when I was little and are so hard to find now. Lunch counters and soda fountains with soda jerks, glass candy counters with loose candy you could point to and a clerk (not wearing latex gloves) would pop them in a bag for you; 45s with all the latest hits; live parakeets, goldfish, and turtles just waiting to be taken home; dress patterns; loose cookies that came in open boxes so you could just pick out your own, Tangee lipstick, dress patterns, vinyl change purses you could squeeze with one hand to open or close, yoyos, sleeveless blouses, hairnets, and aisles of toys.
But what I did have were parents who loved me, dedicated teachers at school who gave me quality time and always listened, and a few really loyal friends I could count on for jump rope, hopscotch, and unending giggles as we sat eating drippy ice cream in the hot summer sun. So it turns out that even when my pockets were empty and no nickels or dimes remained, I still thought I was the richest little girl in the whole world.
And, I was.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
