She’s been dying for quite some time now, but I fear the coronavirus may well finish her off for good.
From the time I was a little girl I loved going to visit her. It was an occasion, and an occasion that required you dress up. My mother, who wore a dress and high heels even to go to the supermarket, would look exceptionally chic, usually outfitted in a suit, high heels, gloves, and quite often, a hat with a petite and very smart veil. It was expected of me to wear a dress or skirt and blouse, those annoying little ankle socks that never stayed up, and patent leather shoes, because we were going “downtown” to visit the “grande dame,” Bamberger’s Department Store.
There was a certain cache, an inexplicable magic to department stores back then, one that has long evaporated with time. They were wondrous places with gleaming chandeliers, floorwalkers adorned in suits who smiled and answered questions and were only too happy to take you to a specific department, and a treasure trove of perfectly decorated floors. There were massive escalators that seemed to ascend skyward and a row of gleaming elevators, each one commandeered by a uniformed attendant complete with white gloves who would not only announce the floor, but what you would find once there. “Fourth floor, domestics, linens, tableware, curtains, accessories. Watch your step, please.” He would then slide the lattice-work door open and offer each person getting off at that floor an admonition to “watch your step and enjoy your afternoon.” It was all about politeness to the customers and pride in the store itself because every employee acted as though it were an honor to work there.
Bamberger’s was born in 1893 and was the first store to adopt the modern practices of fixed pricing, guaranteed returns, and a wide assortment of merchandise. It flourished to such a degree that in 1912 it moved into a 500,000-square-foot, eight-story space and called itself “a store for both masses and classes, a monument to all the people, rich and poor.” As a way to build sales, Bamberger’s launched media companies, the most prominent being an in-store radio station WOR, which is still a major broadcast facility in the New York market. Here in Rhode Island, the Outlet Company had a similar profile with both a major department store of the same name taking up an entire city block in Providence and broadcast stations, WJAR radio on the NBC Red Network and WJAR-TV.
Although Bamberger’s was sold off to Macy’s in 1929 just before the stock market crash, it remained an independent operation under Macy’s umbrella and retained its name. As a child I loved going to that beautiful store that boasted 200 departments and a very well-appointed tea room, a place we would occasionally enjoy lunch. I felt quite grown up sitting in this beautiful space where people spoke in hushed tones and took their lunch from tables adorned with white tablecloths and perfectly folded linen napkins.
When you purchased anything, a question was always posed to the customer about gift wrapping, which of course was complimentary; and if you had too many packages to carry, Bamberger’s shipped it to your home for free. Back then, while everything was appreciated, it was also taken for granted, because that’s what department stores did. Although elegant, they were not untouchable, and every customer was treated very specially. Lord & Taylor, Wanamakers, Marshall Field, Carson Pirie Scott, Jordan Marsh ... there were so many dotting the national landscape.
Now, the few traditional department stores we have left are dying a slow death; in fact, they have been for some time now. The pandemic may well finish them off. Regardless of whether a virus gets them or our own thirst for express this, hurry-up that, self- checkouts, online ordering, Amazon Prime madness, and the like, it’s a sad death. It’s the death of yet another grande dame that colored our history in those days of manners and service and tea rooms and floorwalkers who knew where everything was and were only too happy to take you there. It was the era when going shopping at a department store was a much anticipated destination and not a chore, so we looked forward to it, dressed for the occasion, and sometimes even wore a hat, set off by a petite and very smart veil.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
