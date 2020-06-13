There’s been an awful lot of talk of late about who and what is “essential.”
When the pandemic first hit our shores packing a wallop, our states went into immediate lockdown. I don’t need to enumerate everything that was closed because by now you know it, heard it, and have lived it for months. Many questioned why certain stores were not deemed “essential” and were shuttered, while others that never seemed all that indispensable stayed open. But “essential” was really always about the people: health care workers, maintenance workers, restaurant, grocery, transportation, pharmacy employees, and so many others. All of them are heroes, thrust into a battle they never signed up for, yet fighting long hours with little complaint.
There is another “essential” that has been here for years, and one I think we often take for granted because it’s always here — our hometown local radio station, WBLQ. Before I continue, in the name of full disclosure I will reveal that I broadcast on WBLQ Wednesday afternoons, but this has nothing to do with that. This is just to let you know what this small AM and FM station under the full ownership of Diponti Communications and stewardship of owner Chris DiPaola has done and continues to do on a daily basis for our shared communities.
The backstory of WBLQ ,the only radio station licensed to Westerly, and with a powerful FM encompassing Washington and Kent Counties in Rhode Island and New London and Windham Counties in Connecticut, begins with a teenage boy growing up in Ashaway. Chris DiPaola always loved radio, loved listening to it, and spent hours learning everything there was to learn about frequencies and licensing, audience reach, formatting, programming, and the like.
When Chris turned 15, John Fuller offered him a job as a board operator at WJJF in Hope Valley, a tiny station Fuller started in the chicken coop of his parents’ farm and later built into Red Wolf Broadcasting in Connecticut. DiPaola’s parents had to ferry him back and forth to the station because he was still too young to drive, which was an issue with Fuller. Not wanting to risk his future at the station, Chris additionally began selling promotional radio time for WJJF while he looked and learned and soaked up everything he could about the business he dearly loved.
In 1994 Chris left WJJF and started a low-power station in his grandmother’s basement. WCTD, 1620 on the dial, only covered the Dunn’s Corners area; and once someone crossed the street or the wind blew the wrong way, the power was lost. But it did not deter Chris DiPaola, who worked part time at McQuades in Mystic to earn additional money so he could build upon his dreams. “I practiced talking like an announcer while waiting on people,” said DiPaola, laughing at the memory.
The story becomes technical with different call letters and business deals, but in 1997 Chris revived the WBLQ call letters, built a new station in his grandma’s basement, and over the years and with the help of a supportive community, built up the power, built his business, and built a local station he is proud of. “I am more proud of all those who molded me and enabled this.”
Today WBLQ is a full-service talk and adult contemporary radio station, complemented by 96.7 The Buzz, an alternative rock station, and 95.1 in Coventry, which plays classic rock.
Along the way, our towns have endured hurricanes, power outages, the floods of 2010, and many other acts of God that grounded us to a stop. Yet always, WBLQ stayed on the air, sometimes the only communications link we had to the outside world, as Chris frequently had to climb the tower in storms to keep it going. DiPaolo has always extended free programming to area veterans, maintains Ken Collins’ popular sports show continuously on-air, and gives a voice to politicians, school issues, town referendums, non-profits, and anyone who ever asked for a voice. If Chris has a weakness, it may be that he never learned to say “no” to anyone, keeping all appointments strictly in his head without phone nor appointment book, which sometimes causes a conflict. Through it all, however, nothing throws him. He walks with a perpetual smile down the streets of the town he loves and always puts first, calling out to nearly everyone by name.
Essentially local.
