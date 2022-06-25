I’ve touched on this before, but after speaking with a local Pawcatuck businessman recently, I had to revisit the subject. Those advertising agency types are giving us less and less credit for intelligence and more and more credit for being empty headed automatons who believe everything we see, hear, and read.
For example, in a recent advertising insert in the Sunday paper, the headline boldly read: CELEBRATE FATHER’S DAY. This was then accompanied by ads for paper towels, ultra soft toilet paper, and tissues that will “keep your nose happy.” Okay, gang, raise your hands. How many of you ever bought Dad paper towels, toilet paper, or kept his nose positively delirious? If you did, bet he burned your hamburger on the grill. But today we’re going to focus on TV commercials.
Previously, I’ve attacked the absurdity of trying to sell insurance with an emu and his idiot sidekick, but today I want to pick on that slogan they keep ramming down our throats. “Only pay for what you need.” This is INSURANCE, the thing we all hate to buy, but should wisely do so because ... we don’t know what we’re going to need! The only insurance you can be 100% sure of using is life insurance. Ask any insurance professional in town, and they’ll tell you that you don’t know what you might eventually need, but by protecting yourself with this, this, and that, you can create an ark of security. Another slogan I have riffed on before but it still makes me wonder what those ad people were thinking when they created bears trying to sell you toilet paper by uttering: “Enjoy the go.” Who in their right mind will tell you they enjoy the go? But let’s move on. It doesn’t get better, I promise.
It wasn’t all those many years ago that network censors were very strict about what could and couldn’t be shown on television. Rob and Laura Petrie (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) had to sleep in twin beds, as did Lucy and Ricky before them; and when Lucille Ball was pregnant and they worked it into the script, the censors would not allow the writers/actors to use the word “pregnant.” Oh baby, have we come a long way with perhaps the most disgusting commercial now airing, that of a product called Xiaflex, which they say will help cure the male affliction called Peyronie’s Disease, also known as the “bent carrot.” If you don’t “get it,” I’m not going to ruin your Sunday breakfast. Look it up. The commercial is embarrassing and wholly inappropriate if children are viewing. “Mommy, what’s a bent carrot, and why is that lady cutting one up? Are they making salad?”
Making salad, no. Making money for the pharmaceutical company who came up with this garbage, yes. You may never eat a carrot again.
We move on to the couple who can’t seem to shake their buddy in the blue and white box who follows them around when they’re riding their bikes, kicking back at cookouts, even around the campfire ... and they greet him like a welcome old friend. “Hey, Cologuard!” While the product is proven to be very effective in early detection, you have perfectly normal-appearing adults having a close personal relationship and conversation with a box of ... well, excrement.
I had to watch the Swiffer commercial a couple of times, to which my Pawcatuck friend was objecting. The ad agency titles it, “Leah’s Cleaning Confession.” A woman who’s mopping up her living room takes a heavy wet mop out of a pail and unceremoniously plops it down on the hardwood. Then it dawns on her, not only will she have to clean the floor, she’ll also have to clean the dirty mop. Well, duh. Wonder if Leah took that confession to church for absolution?
Actually, the only commercial on air right now that I do like is for Twizzlers. It shows a man sitting on a rock chomping a Twizzler, looking out to sea, and chewing on this thought: “I wonder, why can’t I wear white after Labor Day?”It has a certain sophisticated humor to which only Baby Boomers and an older demographic would relate, but it makes the point, and Twizzlers is currently the No. 1 licorice sold in the U.S. with a 21 % market share globally. So it does what a commercial is supposed to do: gets the message across, sells the product.
Beats the hell out of a bent carrot.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
