Maybe you’ve read it. Or perhaps someone sent it to you. Or you might have heard an officiant utter the words at a funeral.
It’s a poem called “The Dash” by Linda Ellis, and if you’re not familiar with it, look it up. It’s worth it. Makes sense, even if you’re not into poetry. Simply put, the dash refers to what is most often inscribed upon memorials and tombstones: the date of birth, then a dash, then the date of death. The poet opines on the fact that our whole life is what we do with that dash, what we make of it, how we fill it. We have no control over our date of birth or the one marking our death, but we can to a larger extent control what happens in between. Sort of makes you stop and think, doesn’t it?
All of us reading this newspaper are still alive, and while we cannot undo the past, we can perhaps make changes, take action, mend fences, or do things to fill in our dash before that other date is inscribed in granite. I also got thinking about punctuation in general and how it applies to our life beyond the dash. The dot represents finality. It is the period at the end of a sentence, the “case closed” aspect of our lives, and often that dot is marked in anger, closing doors that perhaps could be left open. It’s everything from, “Because I’m your mother, and I said so. Period.” to “I’m sorry, we’re going to have to furlough you due to current circumstances.”
The question mark is a curious form of punctuation because it poses thought, uncertainty, and makes us uneasy because it defies definition. It can also tease and play with us, i.e. “Who is that beautiful girl? Do you think she’d mind if I introduced myself?” “If I switch financial planners, am I guaranteed of a better outcome?” “How much snow are we getting this winter, and should I pay the plow guy by the month or by a pre-set retainer?” Then, of course, there’s what people invoke into this mix by adding a question mark when they speak where there clearly should be none. It’s called “upspeak” or “uptalk,” and it’s that irritating habit of ending nearly every sentence with an upward inflection of the last syllable, thus making every sentence sound like a question when it isn’t. It is an unprofessional way of communicating and downright annoying to the listener.
The exclamation point is over-used in my opinion. It’s most popular among younger people to whom everything is “Incredible!” “Unbelievable!” “Insane!” Yet it has crept its way up the chronological ladder. I have a colleague in Massachusetts with whom I worked in broadcasting for over five years. Every time he sent me an email, it read much like this:
Subject Line: Our show!
Body of the email was nothing earth-shattering but: So and so will be a guest on Friday! They just wrote a new book!
I hope you’re well!
Let’s hope the Patriots win this Sunday!
And on and on ad nauseam. This from a guy who has seen seven decades on this earth, but he’s a deliriously happy sort, so his dash is lived in a constant world of exclamation points.
We can blame a lot of this loose punctuation on texting, which has given birth to the “new shorthand.” Spelling has gone out the window, along with proper grammar (Note: a very popular TV and radio anchor here in Rhode Island constantly says, “I coulda did that” and “He shoulda went.”) Makes my teeth hurt. Now we can add punctuation to the list, but really it is more than what’s learned in English class, it’s more about what’s learned in life and how we shove all those periods and commas and questions marks and exclamation points into our dash, often without regard.
It is my hope that you all enjoy a long and happy life, filled with more exclamation points than question marks; and yet it is because we embrace the question marks that we ultimately achieve the great moments, the exclamation points.
Ellis ends her thought-provoking poem with these two lines:
“So when your eulogy is being read, with your life’s actions to rehash,
Would you be proud of the things they say about how you lived your dash?”
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.