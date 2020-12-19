The place was called Kings Mountain.
It’s a tiny dot on the map situated in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains between Greenville, South Carolina, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Sounds like it should have been an idyllic spot, but decades ago there wasn’t much going on.
We were on our way back north from a short vacation in New Orleans and had to be home by Christmas to enjoy relatives, food, lights, a beautifully decorated tree, and of course, presents. We had to get there, because at Christmas you just have to be home.
Maybe we rushed too much because suddenly our car left the road and went down a series of uneven and unpleasant dirt bumps until we were left in a rather large hole. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but there also appeared no easy way to get the car back out of the hole. “There was no sign!” my father kept saying over and over, angered at our predicament. Daddy was a good driver and always kept us safe, but upon further examination we realized there had been a sign about construction and closure, but it had been knocked down ... probably by the unfortunate soul who got there before us.
Well, we were mad! Christmas Eve, and we’re stuck in a hole in nowhere North Carolina. How would we get home in time to leave our lists and cookies and milk for Santa? How would we have Christmas?
It was Christmas Eve and nobody seemed open until Daddy spied a Holiday Inn next to a gas station, so he climbed out of the ditch and headed for the road. It seemed like forever until Daddy returned with a man from the gas station, which was just closing. He checked the situation, then gave us the bad news. He could get us out easy enough, but the car needed repair before it would be roadworthy, so he’d get it to his station, but couldn’t fix it until the day AFTER Christmas.
I started howling, which Mom put to an immediate end with stern words and threatened action. Where would we go? The gas station man suggested we try the Holiday Inn, saying they weren’t that busy.
Daddy thanked him, told us to stay in the car, and he walked across the parking lot to the hotel. Several minutes later he was back, a weak smile on his face. “Okay,” he began, “we’re going to have to spend Christmas here, but think of the fun we’ll have being in a hotel. They even have a pool.”
Big deal. I didn’t have a bathing suit, and this wasn’t our home with our stockings hung with care, our dining room table with Mom’s pies, our tree, and most importantly, presents under that tree!
Nevertheless, I followed my parents into the lobby of the Holiday Inn with both a long face and short temper. Then a curious thing happened ... we could smell the unmistakable, delicious aroma of evergreen! There in the lobby was a real tree, not an artificial one with plastic needles, but the real thing with twinkle lights and toy ornaments.
“Would you like a candy cane?” The voice came from the man behind the front desk. I looked to Mom who nodded in relief, glad someone else was at least momentarily in charge of my spirits. As Daddy checked in, I checked out the lobby with a real fireplace, glowing logs snapping, their smell mingling with the evergreen.
“I understand you don’t have your swimsuit with you,” the man behind the desk said in his southern drawl. “Well, I’ve got a girl at home about your size, and I think I can find something.”
Dinner that night was in the dining room, where they had a special buffet. Although I turned my nose up at southern butter beans and collard greens, there were chicken fingers and heaps of real mashed potatoes, gravy, and chocolate pie for dessert.
I spent Christmas Day in the pool in between watching holiday shows on TV and stuffing myself with candy Santa no doubt procured from the vending machines. The restaurant had a special feast that afternoon with roast beef, ham, turkey and there were more of those delicious pies. I was beginning to like southern cooking!
The next day, our Pontiac repaired, we bid goodbye to the front desk man, the tree, fireplace, swimming pool, and started for home. We were going home to a real Christmas, but somehow, it just wasn’t the same. Our holiday in Kings Mountain had been filled with new adventure, the kindness of strangers, and a sense of wonder we had not previously known. To this day, I still fondly remember our “Kings Mountain Christmas” because as Mom said all those years ago, “You don’t have to be home. Christmas is where you are with the people you love.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
