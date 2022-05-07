The word “community” is an interesting one indeed.
It actually has a couple of meanings. When you hear “community” you automatically think Westerly, Stonington, Hopkinton, etc.; but community is also that feeling of fellowship you get with and from others who share common attitudes, interests and goals.
Little more than a month ago, the town of Westerly swore in a new police chief to replace Shawn Lacey, who now continues to serve Westerly in his new role as town manager. A couple of weeks ago that new police chief was invited to speak at the Westerly Rotary Club. A number of people in the Rotary Club knew him well, but some not at all. What instantly impressed me was that Chief Paul Gingerella did not immediately take his seat at the table, but rather, he encircled the entire room, shaking hands with those with whom he was familiar, yet taking the time to personally introduce himself to those he did not. And in every case he looked each member right in the eyes and asked for their name in return. Not something you see much of these days.
Later on, when it was Chief Gingerella’s turn to speak, he began with an apology ... something that you’re not really supposed to do in the public speaking world. He was apologizing for not being as proficient a speaker as the former chief. Turns out it was unnecessary in the least because Chief Gingerella spoke for about 20 minutes from his heart. He spoke of growing up in Westerly and never leaving. He spoke about his family and their interests and lovingly of their support, especially when he told them this new position would require much more of his time away.
Then the chief spoke of community. He was not pandering to the crowd when he spoke about his deep affection for the area and its people. This was the real deal, and the real deal to this man is not only protecting the citizens and visitors to our community, but going over and above in creating a community collaboration and partnership.
With the help of four community service officers in addition to the backing of a well-trained and committed department, the chief began to speak of just some of the ways in which his force engages with the community over and above their first responsibility to protect and keep safe. Maybe you’re familiar with some, others will be new to you, but hopefully you will gain a renewed respect for your police force. They took full command of the COVID vaccination and testing program, working closely with the state, the health department, the senior center, and all of you. They still have COVID testing available at the police station — call for days and hours. They maintain a database of at-risk citizens, so if you have a family member with dementia or an elderly person who tends to wander, you can register their information to help keep them secure and protected. Many citizens have seen the Westerly cops smiling at the holidays as they stuff a cruiser in front of Walmart with donated gifts for kids, and families who smile even broader weeks later when they can go to the police station garage and receive gifts that have been individually selected for their children according to age and interest. The community service officers run a child car-seat installation program free and open to all parents to make sure those seats are properly installed in their vehicles, since they carry precious cargo. Fingerprinting services, VIN # checks, a Citizens Police Academy where local residents can sign up and in 12 weeks learn all their force does regarding domestic violence, crime, DUI enforcement, traffic codes, firearms safety, and more. And nothing is more popular than the Coffee with a Cop program, a monthly event announced on Facebook inviting the public to show up and enjoy coffee, ask questions, or bring issues to members of their police force. Working together with the Rotary Club, Officer Howie Mills runs the lockbox program where any resident can request a free lockbox that is then installed at their home, combination only known to police. In case of emergency, fire and police will not have to break windows and doors to swiftly help the resident.
All that notwithstanding, I leave today with one burning question: Why the hell would anyone ever consider defunding their community police?
Why indeed?
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
