The 5th-grade teacher bellowed, startling all the rest of us.
“Don’t burp out loud, Mr. Bloom,” she chided Jonathan Bloom who liked to elicit a reaction from classmates, especially with obnoxious burps. “Gentlemen don’t do that,” Mrs. Taylor continued as some of us lowered our heads and giggled. “You will never get anywhere in life, never make money, never be successful with that sort of behavior.”
Jonathan pretended to be wounded, but he was the class clown and did anything and everything to get a laugh. It’s been a long time since Jonathan made the kids giggle, but even longer since Earl Tupper gave his first burp and made millions, proving Mrs. Taylor very wrong.
There was no doubt about it. It was “in,” it was a best-seller, it worked, and it led to many women in America leaving their dirty dishes in the sink, their unmade beds unmade, and going out into the work world with a new sense of personal financial entitlement and freedom to have fun socializing while earning their own money.
It was Tupperware, that miraculous invention of New Englander Earl Silas Tupper, who in 1946 developed plastic containers used in households to contain food and keep it airtight. What set Tupperware apart from manufacturers of other plastic containers was a patented “burping seal.” Earl had gotten the idea from the metal lids used on paint cans and designed a polyethylene bowl with an airtight water cover. Consumers were instructed to just lift the lid a little to “burp” out some air, then push down to seal. The burp was just the beginning.
In the years that followed World War II, Tupper designed plastics for the consumer market, his first and most popular invention was what he called “the wonder bowl,” which House Beautiful Magazine called “fine art for 39 cents.” That was the original cost of the bowl that has endured; today wonder bowl sets cost upwards of $69.
In the ’40s, Stanley Home Products, a cleaning products company, had a new method of selling their merchandise directly to housewives. It was a way to buy from salespeople in the comfort of their own homes complemented by food, drink, and friends and not from a door-to-door salesman. One of Stanley’s salespeople, Brownie Wise, saw this as a great opportunity to sell Tupperware, so she recruited her own sales staff and formed “Patio Parties” selling Tupperware products. Rather than fight Wise, Earl Tupper hired her in 1951 as his general sales manager, and the parties became fun and profitable. She’d throw plastic across the room to show it didn’t break, invented party games with prizes, and suddenly suburbia was peppered with Tupperware parties and women learning to make money. Tupperware salespeople had a strict dress code: skirts, and stockings, while the customers who attended the parties and sipped tea or punch and ate cookies dressed in similar fashion. Eventually, the dress code faded, and everyone wore jeans, drank wine, or enjoyed cocktails. Feminism had reached new heights and took the Tupperware party right along with it!
It has since had many different corporate owners, and the company became publicly traded, thriving more on the global market in 100 countries than here in the States. Parties are not as prevalent as they once were, but Tupperware continues to enjoy strong sales showing up at craft shows, bazaars, and for the first time ever has partnered with a store — Target. And of course, Tupperware now has a very extensive website.
Dixie Longate, a drag queen from south Florida and brilliant Tupperware salesperson, developed a hysterical comedy show, took her business on the road, and toured from Atlanta to Australia, selling Tupperware all along the way. Whatever it took to get that burp and make money works!
Are there still Tupperware parties? Few and far between, but sometimes a group of Baby Boomers who want to go retro, contact a Tupperware lady, mix up a batch of martinis, call some friends, and before long, plastic is being flung all over the living room and someone’s making money with plenty of laughter and burping.
Just imagine if Earl Tupper had Mrs. Taylor as his fifth grade teacher. If he followed her advice and didn’t belch in public he never would have made his life into a $3 billion worldwide enterprise giving people permission to burp all they wanted in polite company.
I wonder what Jonathan Bloom is doing these days?
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
