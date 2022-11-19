The very First Thanksgiving celebrating the abundant bounty of the harvest was held in Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1621. It was attended by 90 Native Americans, members of the Wampanoag tribe, and 53 Pilgrims who were survivors of the Mayflower’s voyage to the New World.
The very First Thanksgiving celebrating a reunion of long-lost cousins was held in Randolph, Massachusetts in November of 1979. It was attended by two first cousins, five or six second cousins, the crotchety father of the hostess, a few bemused spouses, and a handful of local characters whom the hostess had adopted years prior and always invited to everything. “It’s not right; they shouldn’t be alone.”
At the Plymouth Thanksgiving food historians believe that guests feasted on wild turkey, pigeon, peas, beans, flint corn, onions, cabbage, and venison. At the Cousins’ Reunion Thanksgiving invitees feasted on cheese, crackers, liver pate, potato chips, a turkey bearing the weight of two Pilgrims and one Native American, Pepperidge Farm stuffing (with the bags thrown in the garbage “so they’ll think I made it”), sweet potatoes with giant marshmallows adorning it, a string bean and mushroom soup casserole with onion rings on top, Knorr Roast Turkey Gravy (“they’ll think it’s mine”), Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce (“it’s the only kind Pa will eat. He says fresh cranberry seeds get in his teeth, and then he takes his dentures out at the table”), and Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie, Chocolate Pie, and a mound of assorted cookies not baked by the hostess.
The First Thanksgiving was hosted by William Bradford, governor of the then-colony of Massachusetts. The First Cousins Reunion Thanksgiving was hosted by Shirlee Crasnick, mistress of the then-raised ranch in Randolph, Massachusetts.
It is reported that the Pilgrims and Native Americans feasted for three days; those at the Shirlee Crasnick feast polished it all off in about a half hour punctuated with groans, burps, and cries of, “I won’t eat again for a week.” That lasted about three hours till the football game went on, and the sandwiches appeared.
Because Shirlee had been raised in a poor home as a young girl she was always afraid that there might not be enough food, so “Listen, I made too much. You’ll take it home, I’ve got foil.”
Oh, did Shirlee have foil! The Reynolds Wrap folks could thank her for single-handedly making their final quarter of the year profitable. Shirlee had rolls of regular silver foil, heavy duty foil, non-stick foil, grill foil, and restaurant foil sheets, all of which were kept in a closet that looked like the inside of an aluminum factory.
There were a few snafus along the way like the year Shirlee was so nervous that she roasted the turkey before first removing the package containing the gizzard, heart, and liver from the bird before cooking. Fortunately, there was a Burger King at the end of her street, and she cheerily said, “Look, everybody’s eating turkey today, but how many people are eating a Whopper with sweet potatoes, marshmallows, and green bean casserole?” She had a point.
However, the Thanksgiving we all remember most vividly was the year Shirlee bought one of her giant turkeys and roasted it in an inexpensive disposable pan. The pan was groaning under the weight of the bird, so when the built-in timer popped out of the turkey breast, she grabbed the sides of the pan with potholders, and the center gave way. As Shirlee howled, the big bird rolled out of the oven and onto the kitchen carpet, spewing herb stuffing, juices, and gravy all over the kitchen. “Sh-h-h-h!” she chided. “Pick it up, I’ll wash it.”
Those in the kitchen could do nothing to dissuade her, so the unfortunate bird was dumped unceremoniously in the sink. Shirlee washed and scrubbed, it was all we could do to stop her from using a steel wool pad. The group in the dining room knew nothing, and when finally the meal was served, Cousin Beattie remarked, “Shirlee, this is delicious. How did you get it so moist?” It was all we could do to divert attention away from Cousin Debbie who doesn’t laugh, she snorts.
Many Thanksgivings have now passed, and the amount of people around our respective tables has decreased, but those who are still here remember those times when the centerpiece was never the food, but love, laughter, and just being together was everything.
And giving thanks for foil.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.