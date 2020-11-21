You know who he is.
Tevye, the lovable, irascible dairyman from Fiddler on the Roof. He sung a song that instantly became an enormous, albeit classic hit, “Tradition,” echoing the fact that traditions are important, should not be tampered with, and have a sacred quality to them.
Most traditions begin in families, handed down from one generation to the next, and vary from the cultural to the religious to the ridiculous and sublime, like ours, every Thanksgiving.
Tradition #1: It was always held at Grandma and Grandpa’s house. This in and of itself was not a bad thing except for the fact that unlike the Italian and Jewish and Portuguese and other grandmas of this world, our Grandma was one terrible cook! Whoever decreed that all grandmas had to be sweet, rosy-faced, short, round ladies with a ladle in one hand and a heaping pie plate of wonderful smells and tastes in the other? Well, Grandma Sultan apparently never read the manual. She didn’t know she was supposed to be a fabulous scratch cook and baker because of her Grandma-hood designation. Grandma apparently was not aware of the fact that she was culinarily challenged, so she knocked herself out lousing up every one of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites every year.
There was the time she roasted the turkey but forgot to remove those packets of the neck, liver, and other entrails from the body cavity before jamming in the stuffing. As for the stuffing, while we always politely suggested she just go buy a big bag of Pepperidge Farm and then add the butter and liquid, she inserted everything she ever heard of or had read about into that stuffing, so it was bread with eggs and onions and raisins and celery and sausage and cherries and a half pound of butter, and chicken broth ... it made for an “unusual” aroma throughout the house, and when she forgot to remove the gizzards and stuff, it was memorable.
The gravy was thin and was a strange shade of grayish-brown with lumps of flour floating unceremoniously on top. “See?” Grandma said proudly, “You can tell it’s real and not from a can because it has lumps.” How we wished for the can!
Mashed potatoes were the instant kind and not made according to package directions so they were either too thin and runny, or so thick you could still see the flakes.
Dessert? Grandma made several kinds of pie ... usually apple, pumpkin, and chocolate. Not good, but not as bad as the year we got to her home and she announced, “I made a new invention. No one ever knows which one to choose, so I combined the apples, the pumpkin, and the chocolate all in one.” That year we ran out of Cool Whip trying to cover it all up. We were always so happy Grandma lived just down the street from Happy Lotus, the local Chinese Restaurant. They never closed on Thanksgiving and were a welcome stop on the way home.
Tradition#2: Jane’s Creamed Onions. She made them every year and brought them every year and no one ate them every year. You’d think her feelings would be hurt? Nah. Jane just said, “It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without creamed onions.”
Tradition#3: The Arguing. Before and after dinner, and after they had a few, Uncle Mortie, Uncle Joe, Grandpa, and our Dad always hunkered down in front of the set for football. Then the yelling would start — at the players, at the refs, and after a few too many, at each other.
Tradition#4: The Ladies in the Kitchen. While the men were yelling in the TV room, adjusting the rabbit ears on the set, and arguing about politics, the women were relegated to “women’s work” in the kitchen. Wrapping the leftovers (who wanted them, anyway?), scrubbing the impossible crud off the big turkey pan that Grandma hadn’t remembered to grease and flour, and talking about where we’d have Christmas dinner and who would make what. Eventually, that got a little heated, as Aunt Lottie kept saying, “We must have pheasant like we did in England,” and Cousin Bertha said if Lottie insisted on doing that, she and Uncle Frank would bring bologna sandwiches and potato chips.
Ah, Thanksgiving. Ah, families. Brings out the best and the worst in us, but still we gather together each year because at heart we are deeply thankful we have each other and our traditions.
Tevye was indeed right.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.