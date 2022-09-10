Chivalry’s not dead in Wyoming.
No, not the Wyoming way out west with cowboys and rodeos and Lincoln Chafee.
I’m talking about the one right here in our area. Yes, you Westerly stay-at-homes who never venture north of Exit 1, there is a Wyoming in Rhode Island. It’s a small village mostly in the town of Richmond (a little bit of it spills into Hopkinton), has its own post office and zip code, even manages to have two Chinese restaurants only steps apart (you could actually pick up your egg rolls in one place, dash across the shopping center, get your lo mein at the other, and they’d both still be hot when you got home). Wyoming has a tiny population of just 270 yet has an amazing 122 registered businesses! Everything from beer-making supplies to a barber shop, karate, physical therapy, insurance, truck vibrator manufacturing, and a very popular ice cream stand. The village, divided by the Wood River, was originally called Brand’s Ironworks after the local foundry. It extended from Brand’s on the Hopkinton side to a cotton mill on the Richmond side. Finally, the Indians christened it “Wyoming,” which means “meeting of the plains.” Those Indigenous people would be amazed the “plains” are now the meeting of the former Exits 3A and 3B into one big Exit 3 flanked by nearby gas stations, a supermarket, a dollar store, pizza places, and even a Job Lot.
One of the most popular venues that continuously hums throughout the day and night, but really comes alive every morning, is a popular place for coffee, gas, breakfast snacks, smokes, lottery tickets, etc. Pull into that parking lot any time from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and you’ll find a plethora of trucks: plumbing, drywall, remodelers, roofers, HVAC, state highway workers, medical supply, tree service, they’re all there, and they’re all in attendance every single day. If you have a problem and need a plumber, roofer, tree guy, or remodeler, you’ll find them there. Just knock on any truck, you won’t need a referral!
It’s not just the 99-cent coffee that pulls me in, it’s the consistent quality of that coffee, it’s the consistent smiles that greet you, the “have a good day” coming from behind the counter, and the unofficial fraternity of “guys” and “gals” who nod in recognition even though they don’t know your name. It’s that familiarity that people count on for starting their mornings. While some might look askance at some of these big, gruff-looking workers, they are some of the kindest folks I’ve met in my 36 years in the Ocean State. There’s never a time when I’m walking in or out that the door isn’t held. And that’s not just for me, it’s for anyone. The men hold those doors for the men as well as the women, for the young as well as the elderly. Obviously, their mamas “raised ’em up good,” as they would say in the South. Or maybe it’s just because they were raised or live in a place like Wyoming where some disparage the locals as “swamp Yankees,” never realizing that living in a little dot on the map gives you a sense of responsibility to defend it. Some with guns, others with a winning attitude. Some with both. Either/or, it works, and I’m privileged to live among ’em. That kind of small-town mentality in its best sense, rubs off on everyone.
■ ■ ■
I cut my column short this week because I could not let this day go by without comment. This is our 21st September 11th since that awful Tuesday when we realized we had enemies we never thought possible when 2,996 innocent people were murdered, when we lived in fear of what the future might hold. We’ve come a long way in those 21 years — held together, strengthened through adversity with prayer and hope united by the flying of our flags, showing that America could not be brought down by our enemies. Now, our country is divided once again, not by inflation or gas prices or a shortage of teachers. This time we are divided by ourselves. We have become the enemy born out of our own anger and fear. It’s time to STOP! To raise those flags again and while we’re at it, to raise ourselves up because America should never be brought down.
Take a tip from the hardworking folks who live in Wyoming, and hold open a door.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
