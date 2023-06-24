I never had a burning desire to go to camp.
But my friends did. First, there was day camp, then perhaps a church retreat or scout camp for a week, then the big gun - sleep-away camp - and most of them loved it. Sure, there were one or two who cried from homesickness and demanded their parents come and rescue them, but most thought this was just great. A chance to sleep outside in sleeping bags, get eaten alive by mosquitoes, cook over a campfire, swim in an ice-cold lake with a sandy bottom, be taught how to get to the outhouse in the middle of the night, and learn all kinds of nifty arts and crafts. I was NOT one of them.
Nevertheless, I went along with it because I desperately wanted to be “in” and do what the popular thing was to do, and to my circle of friends that was the adventure of camp. But it’s never as simple as leaving school for the summer, packing a duffel bag, and proceeding to hop on a bus singing “100 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” loudly and off-key over and over. First comes “the list.”
“The list” is something parents usually prepare after getting another “list” from the camp office, a recommended enumeration and inventory of what clothes should be packed, a reminder to sew name labels into cotton underwear, notifications of allergies, and medications to be taken. Years ago, they never bothered with such things as gluten-free, vegetarian, or peanut allergies. It was as simple as this: the camp served the food three times a day, so eat it! If you don’t like it, you can always buy a candy bar from the canteen during certain hours, but other than that, food choices were a matter of eat it or don’t. It was part of the experience!
My friends adored arts and crafts. Not me. It seemed like every camp arts and crafts program was obsessed with teaching us to make lanyards. I couldn’t master it without a whole bunch of help. There were four basic twists to this “art,” none of which interested me, but the arts and crafts counselor was one of “those.” Extra-exuberant, overly enthusiastic, and a dyed-in-the-wool lifetime camper. She decided to set the directions for making a lanyard to music and would sing, “Twist that plastic left and right, just make sure it’s really tight. When it’s finished we’ll aah and ooh at the wonderful lanyard made just by you!” I had other lyrics, but we’ll forego them for now. The way I got around all this was to buy extra candy at the canteen, and bribe some of my bunk mates to make an extra lanyard for me. Cheating? Nah. I looked upon it as just “acquiring another skill that would serve me well throughout my life.” That’s what the camp director said in his welcome speech every year, “camping is learning life skills.”
Actually, the one camp activity I really did like was the campfire. I was intrigued by learning how to go into the woods and get sticks that had fallen off trees (we were always instructed to never cut down a living thing). Then Jill, the head woodsy counselor would whip out her Swiss Army knife and cut the tips until there was a clean stick under the bark. The best camp food was never in the dining hall, but out in the woods because instead of mystery meat, we roasted hot dogs, drank lemonade from canteens, had bags of chips, and always had marshmallows for dessert. S’mores really weren’t “invented” back then, but nothing beat the taste of those marshmallows singed on top and dripping and gooey in the middle. Then as the crickets sang to us, we would look to the sky, huddle under blankets or in sleeping bags, and someone would tell the kind of ghost story that made every little hair on your arms stand straight up.
When I look back all those many years ago I can barely remember the things I didn’t like, but what still glows brightly in my memory is sitting around the campfire in a circle, hand over hand, singing “Kumbaya” (a plea to God to “come by here”), watching the sky turn dark, and the stars appear. Then the fire was snuffed out, the air still redolent with the sweet smell of marshmallows.
And not a lanyard in sight.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.