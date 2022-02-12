We need to colonize all First Responders...immediately!
We’ve got a big one on our hands.
We are OUT OF CAT FOOD!
Never mind the toilet paper, disinfectants, and hand sanitizers. We’re loaded with those. Worry not about the Lysol spray, the Clorox Wipes, or masks. We could supply a small country.
But...have you tried buying cat food lately? You will likely be greeted by big empty spaces on shelves that were formerly filled. And in the cat food aisle of nearly every supermarket or big box store, there are people just staring straight ahead as though by doing thus, the cans might once again appear. They shake their heads, and then say to no one in particular, “I can’t believe it. What’s happening?”
When cat food started to become a bit thin on the shelves in 2020, they told us there was a supply chain shortage, and things would get better in 2022. That’s called a diversionary tactic, which is a classy term for, “We haven’t a clue when it’s coming.”It shut us up for a while because there was still food to be had, but now it’s not shutting up the cats, and anyone who has felines will tell you it ain’t pretty when they’re not happy.
I’ve always gotten a big kick out of watching people in the cat food aisle. They are not like those who buy dog food. Dogs will eat almost anything. I see that five days a week when I walk our neighbors’ dog, Celtic. I have seen him eat things outside that I hardly recognize and don’t want to know. They can smell funky and look like roadkill, but most dogs still gobble them up.
Ah, but cats are different, so perfectly intelligent adults will stand in a supermarket aisle carefully choosing brand and flavor. “Can’t give Bootsie salmon two days in a row, but if I give her turkey on Wednesday and poultry platter Thursday, will it taste too similar?”Fact is, the cat food producers label their creations not for the cats, but for us. I have a bag of treats in the kitchen cabinet that says, “Cheezy Crunch.” Actually sounds like something that’d go great with a beer during today’s Super Bowl. There’s another bag with the product name, “Poultry Carnival.” Kind of makes you think of happy chickens riding a merry-go-round.
Supply chains have made everything scarce from cars to cream cheese, but they are really wreaking havoc on cat owners. Standing in a farm supply store last weekend in Connecticut, I found myself looking at gleaming shelves of nothing while a woman next to me began to rant. “There are only a couple of cans left, and they’re pate´. Norton and Grumbles refuse to eat pate´, even knocked their bowl over. I need shreds.”
“I got the last three cans of shreds,” came a voice from further down the aisle, but my Giselle and Harvey hate it.” So it became a poker game. I’ll see your pate´ and raise you my shreds.” Done!
Remember years ago when Filene’s Basement was in downtown Boston? Known for outrageously low prices and bargain basement frenzy, it would often cause perfectly respectable ladies to strip down without a dressing room just to grab an item and try it on. It also was famous for customers fighting over merchandise, each holding an arm of a shirt or sweater till it was nearly torn in half. Well, I recently saw that recreated over a bag of dry Kit ‘n Kaboodle. Really. It was not pretty.
So, what to do? Research tells us that if you buy from the online pet folks, i.e. Chewy or Amazon, you stand a better chance. They are being supplied even before veterinary hospitals. Other people are making their own, so cooking being a favorite pastime, I looked in my larder and came up with some chicken...real chicken, hard enough to get these days. Nope, hated it. I also had some canned clams, and they aren’t cheap. My two sniffed and headed for the living room yowling. How about some nice homemade seafood chowder? It combines what cats like: seafood and cream. “Greenberg” took one sniff and went for my ankles.
Until things calm down a bit in the world we all have to make concessions. Unfortunately, that word and concept are not in a cat’s vocabulary, so in the meantime we’ll have to call in the first responders...us!
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.