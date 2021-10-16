Little kids make lots of promises.
Mostly they are promises that are of the moment, meant to get something they want quickly. There’s usually a “Please, please, oh please!” that accompanies the fast-made promise delivered in a pleading sing-song voice that tries to sound ever-so-sincere.
Example: “Please can we have a dog? I promise I’ll walk it every day, I’ll clean up after it, I’ll feed it. Please, oh please?”
Yeah, I was that kid, no different perhaps from your own. So when a close family friend returned from a short trip, he brought me a little bagged sachet tightly secured and filled with pine needles. It said “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” on the outside of the cloth bag and “I Pine for you in Lakewood, New Jersey” on the tag. Why do I remember it so well? Because I still have it. Although the pungent odor of pine and balsam diminished a long time ago, I’ve kept it all these years because I loved it. I was intrigued by it, and any time we were on a vacation at a tourist area and they had them, I would beg my father to buy me another one. My father was a wonderful man, and I was indeed a Daddy’s girl, but he was not a pushover. I got most everything I wanted, but if my father thought something wasn’t needed, was frivolous, or a waste of money, there was no moving him. So I never got another. When I reached adulthood and realized they were still making them and now I could make my own decisions and spend my own money on this, something always stopped me. It wasn’t the price, because they never were expensive, but somehow I heard my father’s voice overriding the “please, oh please” of my smaller voice and realized he was probably correct. What would I do with it?
Then there’s my medallion, for which I gave an Academy Award-winning performance of begging when I was about nine. I can’t remember which department store it was, but I know it was on Central Avenue in East Orange, a favorite shopping destination for my mother. We were walking through the main floor of the store when I saw a large brushed-gold medallion on a thick chain, and I was immediately transfixed. It really was too large for a 9-year-old, but I wanted that medallion ... badly. So I asked quietly and nicely. “Oh honey,” my mother said, “that’s not for you. It’s too grown up.” Aha! She spoke the magic words. When you’re nine years old you want to look “too grown up,” you desperately want to be “too grown up,” so I began my campaign punctuated with smatterings of “Please, please, oh please!” I promised to pay for it out of my allowance, but we both knew that wouldn’t fly. I only got 25 cents a week and not a dime of it was left in my piggy bank. My mother looked at the price tag dangling menacingly from the chain and read, $4.
“That’s too expensive,” she stated flatly (it was back then, now it doesn’t buy a Bud Light unless it’s Ladies Night in a “questionable” dive). I then dug deep into my limited stash of debate rhetoric and gave it my last shot. “I promise, if you buy it, I’ll wear it forever!”
She capitulated, and the prize was mine. It looked pretty good on a sweater, so I wore it most of the winter and got plenty of compliments from my friends. I wore it throughout high school, took it to college; matter of fact, it never left my jewelry box. A year or two ago, the Nigrelli family polished it up, nearly restoring it to its newness; and yes, every time I wear it, I get compliments. My mother is long gone, but I hope she knows that was the best $4 she ever spent.
The old faded bag of pine and balsam sachet from Lakewood, New Jersey, claims a place in my top dresser drawer. To the casual observer, it would be no good anymore. It’s not attractive, it never really was except to the eyes of a child. It lost its usefulness decades ago. So, why do I keep it? Because to me it symbolizes a childhood long gone with a simple, sweet memory, the memory of which can never diminish.
And that’s a promise.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
