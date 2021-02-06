The first time I heard it, it nearly knocked me over, that’s how much the word hit like a ton of bricks.
Only because I had my German Shepherd puppy at the other end of the leash was I somewhat steadied. But there I was outside a small town supermarket in Central New York a few blocks from home and a “box boy,” as they were called then and would probably be politically incorrect if called today, asked, “Need some help with those groceries, Ma’am?”
Ma’am? Ma’am? I always thought that was a term of great respect reserved for old ladies or dowagers. At the time I had just turned 22, and he could not have been more than 15, but was I really that much his senior? Or was it just a sign of great respect instilled by his parents, or something they taught employees to say at the Big M Market, or maybe he was from a military family?
Over the years I have not found that many in the Northeast who called me “ma’am,” but venture over the Mason-Dixon line, and “Yes, ma’am” and “No, sir” are part of the wallpaper. It’s the way children are raised, and just as parents will prompt a child who’s just been given something with a “What do you say?” expecting to hear “thank you,” Southerners will constantly prod their progeny with, “Yes? Yes what?” If you’ve eaten your share of boiled peanuts, oysters, or fried chicken, then you probably also learned early on to reply “yes, sir” and “no, ma’am” when told to do something by your mother, grandmother, teacher, or coach. It’s simply a way of showing respect to elders.
Ah, but what’s an “elder?” For a long time I have been confused by senior discounts. AARP sends their membership card and materials to your door on your 50th birthday. RIPTA gives you reduced bus fare at age 65. Other discounts don’t kick in till age 70 or 72, and then there’s this whole thing with the vaccine and who’s considered “elderly.”
It’s hard to think of Mick Jagger as “elderly,” but by years spent on this earth he most certainly is. Mick will be 78 in July. Bruce Springsteen is a “senior citizen” at 71, although those knees must be at least 90. College basketball coaches and longtime rivals, yet best of friends off the court, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is 71, while Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim is the oldest college coach at 76. But watch either of them in action at a game, running back and forth on the sidelines, shouting out directives to players, and you don’t think you’re watching “old people.” The nation’s newest rock star this past year, Dr. Anthony Fauci has seen 80 birthdays, but with his dedication, work ethic, and boundless energy, no one would put him in a rocking chair. I could go on and on, but the fact remains we have become obsessed with all this “politically correct” stuff. If you’re over 60 or 65, or 80, what do you want your group to be called? How about calling people by their names, by looking at them as individuals, whether they are impaired and living in a congregate setting, walking with a walker, or out on tour with a guitar or a basketball team.
There is so much variability in how people age that it seems downright wrong to label them. “Elderly,” “senior citizens” and “aged” don’t sit well with most people. “Elders” works for some because it connotes respect, but it is an awful lot like “elderly.” Then there are those “cute” euphemisms like “silver tsunami,” a term often used to describe the growing increase in need for senior services as the Boomers age. As a member of that storied generation I can tell you I abhor equating aging to a natural disaster ... kind of sends the wrong message, don’t you think?
Way, way back in the 2nd and 3rd centuries A.D. there was a Greek rhetorician named Athenaeus who handled all this ageism better than those silly Hallmark posters we tend to give “older” people on their birthdays. Athenaeus penned, “Old wood is best to burn, old wine to drink, old friends to trust, and old authors to read.” “Senior,” “elderly,” “old,” “geriatric.” Hmm, I think that kid at the Big M all those years ago was on to something.
Just call me “ma’am.”
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
