Gather ’round, children. Today from the Sun pulpit, we will examine several subjects of interest to me, albeit perhaps not to you. Nevertheless, we ask your indulgence.
Restroom designations
Years ago, restaurants just put MEN or WOMEN on the outside door of the loo so you knew exactly where you were going when you had to “go.” Today in some restaurants, you have to fidget from foot to foot in the outer hall while trying to figure out which is which. Some aren’t too difficult, i.e. “Chicks and Roosters” or “Damas and Caballeros.” Some have just resorted to line drawings, a man wearing pants and a woman wearing a dress; but oh my, can you hear the feminists and politically correct types howling over that? Then you have the restaurants who think they are so very clever. I saw one with a dog theme under which were illustrations. “Setters” saw the dog “setting down” on the seat as females are wont to do, but then there was “Pointers” with an illustration of a very intact male. Kind of makes you not want to go back to the table to finish lunch. One restaurant had just one sign: “Men to the left because women are always right.” I kinda liked that. Ah, but then you have the restaurant in Allen, Texas, which is currently being sued. Their restrooms read: “Bruce Jenner” and “Caitlin Jenner.” I think if it were up to me, I might use today’s pronouns that everyone’s so crazy about. Kind of a “woke” joke.
Dirty words
Remember when you were a kid, came home from school fresh from the playground, and just to see what reaction you might get, let slip what was then called a “dirty word?” Usually, you got a slap, or if you grew up back in the dark ages you might have had your mouth washed out with soap. Today, there are no longer “dirty words” because somehow four-letter utterances have morphed their way into normal everyday conversation. Sweet young ladies now have the potty mouths of sailors, and couples out for a date night use them as adjectives, verbs, and to be “in” with the rest of the crowd. I’ve never been accused of being a prude, but all in all, I think it’s pretty disgusting. Back to the soap!
A round of beer!
Yesterday, for maybe the third or fourth time, I saw on a menu after all the appetizers and entrees had been itemized, the final selection which was listed as, “A Round of Beer for the Chef and Kitchen Staff ... $20.” This from a very high-end restaurant in a very high-end resort town. To me, this is low-class on any and every level. If you received good food and good service (which is their job to begin with), then by all means tip and tip generously; but to be asked to provide a pop for the guys in the kitchen? No! And what if five parties in a row do that? I wonder what your filet with haricots verts is going to taste like when everyone in the kitchen is half-crocked?
After parties
I’m not sure when all this started, but why does every wedding, large event, or prom have to have an “after party” these days? Didn’t you have enough food, drink, dancing, music, and time with friends? And if you’re the ones putting on the bash, haven’t you spent enough? “Oh, but Cousin Bernice came all the way from Toledo, we have to have a brunch the next day!” So have brunch but without half the wedding guests. Maybe Bernice might just once put her hand in her purse, let the moths out, and spring for the Eggs Benedict. There is no book of etiquette saying a wedding has to be a three-day marathon.
Finally ... websites!
This is one of my biggest pet peeves. If you own a business of any kind ... a restaurant, retail shop, artist’s studio, religious organization, whatever ... please keep your website up to date! Nothing’s worse than visiting and seeing an event from November 2018 or a Mother’s Day special in June. People pay a whole lot of money for attractive, eye-catching websites, and then kill their own credibility by not attending to maintenance. No excuse!
So there’s the lesson for today, children. Thanks for stopping by, and remember to put a little something in the plate on your way out. It’s only right.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
