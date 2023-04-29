I’m not an accomplished sleeper.
You would think after all these decades I’d have gotten the hang of it, but I’m still a lightweight in that department. I sleep in one-and-a-half-hour increments, wake up, and start writing in my head, paying bills, planning my day, and generally stressing. When do I sleep best? Usually, 10 minutes before the end of any TV program I have been intently watching. So when I watch the “Blue Bloods” episodes I’ve taped, rather than go back and play those last 10 minutes over again I just figure they got the bad guys because the main characters who were in danger are all there for the next episode.
Lately, when wide awake, I’ve been thinking about dogs, always a favorite subject of mine because I love them dearly; yet I’ve noticed in the last 10 years or so the trend to acquire a “designer dog.” The landscape seems positively populated with Goldendoodles, those gentle, happy, curly-haired breeds that are a cross between a golden retriever and a poodle, the result being a wonderful personality and curly-haired intelligence (just meet Officer Raymond L. Hopkinton, the compassion dog for the Hopkinton Police). Then we have the Labradoodles, Labrador retriever and poodle mixes. Cockapoos are designer breeds of cocker spaniels and poodles, Schnoodles are schnauzers and poodles, Dalmadoodles bring together dalmatians and poodles in a curious genetic mix, Puggles breed pugs with beagles ... well, you get the idea. Understand that, like designer shoes, a celebrity handbag, or a sweater with a famous golfer’s name sewn on the label, these designer pooches are not cheap. Matter of fact, the average Goldendoodle today has a price tag of $2,500 and up hanging from his/her curly, happy head. Why do I bring all of this up? I have always believed that people can and should spend their money on anything they want. It’s their money, so who am I to say something is frivolous or ridiculously expensive? If you got it, spend it! But here’s my point: All the breeds mentioned above are considered “designer” breeds and, therefore, come with designer prices. So if having one of these dogs is such a status symbol, why do so many people then look down on mixed-race human beings? Aren’t they just a combination of two races, bringing the traits, looks, and intelligence of both to the party?
Moving on. Two weeks ago I heard one of those absurd auction stories that we all hear from time to time. This time someone purchased the sneakers (Air Jordans) that Michael Jordan wore in the 1998 NBA Finals for $2.2 million! That’s preposterous. I guess I’ll have to refer to the paragraph above reminding me “that people can and should spend their money on anything they want. It’s their money, so who am I to say something is frivolous or too expensive?” But, c’mon folks. You sort of have to wonder if they have money left to buy Odor Eaters? Maybe they’re just going to hang onto them and wait a bunch of years till another crazy auction happens and the next schmuck willing to shell out $2.5 or even $3 million comes along.
Finally, the new tipping trend keeps me awake. They’re called digital tip jars, and chances are you’ve experienced them once, twice, or more. This is not the same tipping experience as when you’re seated in a restaurant being waited on. This is when you’re standing at a counter ordering coffee or an ice cream cone, or a pack of cigarettes, and paying with a credit card or your phone. The person behind the counter suddenly spins around a touch screen and slides it right in front of you There are some suggested tip amounts on it like 10% or 15% or 20% with an option to leave a denomination of your choice, or you can touch the option in large capital letters, NO TIP. The employee is now staring at you, and the person next to you at the counter is looking to see what you’re going to do. Are you going to tip because they poured coffee or a beer or are you going to simply comply, then walk away feeling unsettled? Employers: Do you really want to make your customers uncomfortable? Perhaps you should pay your employees a bit more. It’s tough keeping help these days, but even tougher to keep customers.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
