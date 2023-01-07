When I think back on what a child of television I was in the ’50s and ’60s, I can hardly believe that now my viewing has been reduced strictly to Lester Holt giving me bad news each night, then telling me to take care of myself and each other and the Reagan family on “Blue Bloods.” That’s it. It’s rare I watch anything else.
I don’t own a smart TV so I can’t stream, and frankly, I don’t miss it because I don’t have the time. Someday, maybe.
What I do enjoy, however, are the memories of old TV shows that quite often pop up from the cobwebs of my mind, and I realize that while most of them would never make it today in our “politically correct” society, there were some great simple truths and damn fine acting back then that you just don’t see anymore on the 60” flat screen with HD, surround sound, and all the bells and whistles. TV back then, especially the black and white stuff of the ’50s, was somehow more real and honest; then the networks shifted to “living color” in the mid-sixties, the NBC peacock developed a colorful plumage, and it changed. Today, Peacock is a streaming option that advertises you can watch 80,000 hours of TV and movies if you subscribe to their service. I don’t think I’ll be alive for 80,000 more hours!
So, what did I watch back in those coveted days of black and white? I was sick a lot as a kid and out of school frequently, watching TV from morning till my mother remanded me to bed. I loved sitcoms, so I became a real fan of “I Married Joan, “December Bride, “Hazel, “Beulah, “Father Knows Best,” “Leave it to Beaver, “Make Room for Daddy,” “Our Miss Brooks,” and of course, “I Love Lucy.”
I also loved westerns like “Have Gun Will Travel,” “Gunsmoke,” “Wagon Train,” “The Cisco Kid,” and “The Lone Ranger,” but “Bonanza” led them all, beginning in the late ’50s’ and extending into the ’70s. The Cartwrights all seemed to be the same age, father and sons, but no matter. The acting was great, and so was the screenwriting.
As a young child, I really liked game shows. I remember with fondness Groucho Marx’s “You Bet Your Life,” combining his acerbic wit with an insipid game featuring a duck holding the “secret word” in his bill. I would root for my favorite sob story hoping Jack Bailey and the audience would pick my choice to be Queen for a Day, and with the rest of America, I was repulsed when Charles Van Doren, who sweated believably in the “isolation booth” trying to get the right answer and win “The $64,000 Question,” was proved to be a fake. My childlike innocence was shaken to its core; today it wouldn’t rattle anyone.
I begged my mother to buy me a Ben Casey shirt, the popular swag from one of the first medical shows. Vince Edwards would snarl and be obstreperous but was still a successful doctor along with the more kindly Dr. Kildare and Marcus Welby.
Space does not permit me to go on and on although the crime/mystery shows like “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” “Perry Mason,” “Peter Gunn,” “The Defenders,” “The Naked City,” and “The Fugitive” were all personal favorites.
Without a doubt, Sunday night on CBS was the winner of the week. There were no remotes then, but with the lineup the network had, no one had to get up to change the channel. There was “Lassie,” followed by “Jack Benny,” “The Ed Sullivan Show” (arguably the best variety show on TV), “The GE Theater,” hosted by decades-later-President Ronald Reagan, “Alfred Hitchcock,” “Candid Camera,” and “What’s My Line?”
I literally ran home from school every day to watch “The Adventures of Superman” and was crushed when the actor, George Reeves, died of an apparent suicide. My greatest joy from those years still occurs every New Year’s Eve when vintage “Twilight Zone” episodes are aired as a marathon, this year for three days! Who needs “Rockin’ Eve” when you can get inside Rod Serling’s brilliant, yet twisted, mind and binge-watch a whole host of unknowns who later became some of the finest actors we ever had complemented by brilliant scripts and direction? And it was all in black and white. No streaming, no remotes, no giant flat screens.
Just quality broadcasting … at no extra charge.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
