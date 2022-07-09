I’ve been listening a lot lately to all the chatter on talk radio about the upcoming presidential election in 2024.
Seems like no sooner do we elect one “I am not a politician politician” then they’re already talking about the next campaign. I think this next one’s going to be tough because … well, you know. No clearly defined candidate for the Republicans as yet, and the Democrats have their hands full to overflowing.
As I was mulling over all of this, I got a tap on my ankle. That’s the cats’ dinner bell, not to call them to the bowl, but to call me into the kitchen to fetch the bowls. “Boeheim” sits like a little lady at the place where her supper dish is normally set, and she will wait silently and without complaint for hours until I notice her and put out the eats. “Greenberg,” on the other hand, is not so polite. Matter of fact, he’s not polite at all. He begins with a tap on the ankle. If I don’t respond promptly, the tap gets stronger, followed by a long string of high-decibel meows. If I’m still otherwise occupied, the dinner request escalates to a well-placed bite. So while I was watching the cats contentedly polishing off the victuals, I took a good look at them. If they were permitted to vote, what would be their preference? To which party might they register, and how would they vote?
Greenberg, I figure, to be a dyed-in-the-fur Democrat. He wants what he wants when he wants it, and he’ll figure out later how to pay for it or better yet, let someone else pay for it. He figures everybody should get whatever they want or need whether or not they work for it or it’s in the budget. After all, he’s an American cat, and therefore thoroughly entitled. He is for deregulation of everything, hates rules, and would not wish to pay taxes of any sort. But he’s got a Republican bent as well. He is fiercely against immigration (bringing other animals into this house), likes the idea of a border wall for privacy in his yard and environs, and would be completely and totally against any kind of unionization. He is his own cat, marches to his own beat, makes his own rules, and has little respect for any authority but his own.
Boeheim, on the other hand, is a bit harder to figure. She’s quite laid-back and affable and believes that property should be owned in common, like the litter boxes in the basement. To Boeheim there’s no “you”in “yours” and “mine is mine” with this feline. Hey, that probably makes her a socialist. I’ve got a furry little Bernie Sanders here, which isn’t so bad. Better than having a Bernie Madoff. Boeheim doesn’t mind that the property (this house and the litter boxes) are owned in common and that the state (me) is respondent to her basic necessities and will also continue to take care of her for life. But she hates “Big Brother” (the vet who comes to the house to monitor her thyroid condition and give rabies shots) with a passion, voicing her opinion with a well-placed hiss or two.
I know for sure I don’t harbor two little Communists because they do NOT believe their toys should be jointly owned, and they are NOT for the elimination of private property. They like this home; they’ve shredded it enough to prove their loyalty. They also are violently opposed to the ideology of everyone sharing labor. These two have never worked for anything a day in their lives; and as I vacuum, dust, scrub, and go about cleaning, they just yawn and watch. Sharing the wealth? Uh-uh. They think I’m the only one made of money which is earmarked strictly for their comfort and their bellies, so why share?
I’ve had enough dogs and cats in my lifetime to know that cats are inherently and fiercely independent, and independents often lean toward one party or another but don’t necessarily want anyone to know which one. They tend to vote on issues rather than a political ideology. They are free agents who are less engaged. Hmmm ... sounds like almost every cat I’ve ever known.
I wonder if my friends at the League of Women Voters of South County would feel that cats deserve a mail-in ballot? After all, they claim it’s everyone’s right.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
