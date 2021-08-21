Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy. A steady rain. The rain may be heavy at times in the morning. High 73F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming W and increasing to 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.