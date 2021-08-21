I still get a shiver down my spine when I hear the sharp click of those metal rings closing because I always caught my fingers in them.
It was the unmistakable sound of a three-ring notebook that heralded fall for me, for each late summer, just prior to the Labor Day weekend, my mother and I went shopping at the local stationery and school supply store. There was no Walmart as yet in the East, and Staples wasn’t founded until 1986, so local school children were more or less relegated to this one stationery store, which cleaned up this time of year.
Step No. 1 was to select the three-ring notebook and determine how big the rings should be, followed by the dividers with their colored tabs. Then it was time for the lined paper. Should it be three-hole, which is really all you needed, or five? How wide should the spaces be within the lines? That decision was usually based on how big or clumsy your handwriting was. And what about the reinforcements? I hated those things. They were those white, round things you had to lick and then put over the paper holes so the holes wouldn’t rip. Well, the reinforcements had a horrible taste, I always slipped getting them exactly over the holes, and in so doing I ripped a lot of paper.
Next came pens, pencils, and at least one good eraser (the “delete button” of the ’50s and ’60s). You always had to have a good eraser, and I loved having a marker or two ... Sharpies were not around until 1964 but Magic Markers were, and every kid wanted one or two, especially if they could find them in colors.
Next stop was Wuenches, the shoe store where the salesman carefully measured your feet, kept a record of your growth throughout the years, told you what a big boy or girl you were getting to be, and performed my favorite trick. He got up on a ladder on wheels and seemingly flew down the rows of boxes piled to the ceiling to grab this box of penny loafers, those Keds sneakers, saddle shoes, and anything else my mother decided I needed.
No back-to-school trip was complete without getting a new lunchbox — the one from last year smelled like tuna fish and was dented, so it had made its way to the rubbish can. Who knew then that today a vintage lunchbox could be worth a fortune, especially the one I selected, which was Superman? I loved Superman, watched every episode on TV, and from time to time would tuck a large towel around my neck and jump off a bed, couch, or swing, pretending to fly. That explains why I broke my wrist and wound up in a finger-to-bicep cast for eight miserable weeks.
Each new school year always brought a trip to the eye doctor for the annual exam. I wore glasses, and it seemed like every new school year my prescription changed. When I complained, Dr. Rosen would counter with, “But you have to see the board or else you’ll fail.” He could have given me a telescope, and it still wouldn’t have helped me pass geometry!
The last stop on the back-to-school shopping outing was for a first-day-of-school outfit. You always had to have something new or special to wear. Unlike today, it couldn’t be a new pair of jeans because “dungarees,” as they were called back then, were not allowed to be worn in school ... unless you were the janitor. So for me, it was usually a jumper and blouse and my new shoes from Wuenches. As I got older, it was a skirt and sweater or even a dress, but how we primped and polished ourselves to meet new teachers and greet old friends asking the proverbial, “How was your summer?”
While buying school supplies and new shoes hasn’t changed, the “what” of it has changed. Now it’s backpacks, new jeans with rips in the knees, and a pair of sneakers with some sports figure’s signature on them, driving the price into three figures.
Sure, everything’s different today, but there’s one thing that has not changed. When the bell rings that very first day of school for the new year, there will forever be a little skip of a heartbeat, a little trepidation, and a little excitement as the next generation goes through those doors pointed squarely toward the future.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
