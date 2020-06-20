I remember when he drove it home for the first time. It was shiny, long, and painted in gleaming turquoise and white ... colors I had never noticed before on a car. I thought it was the most beautiful thing I had ever seen.
The year was 1955, a banner year for General Motors with their new Chevy Bel Air, today thought by many classic car enthusiasts to be the most popular car ever made. GM sold over three million of those beauties that year, an unheard of number back then in the automotive world. The ’55 Bel Air sported not only a great look, but a powerful new V8 engine and a brand new body design, just absolutely loaded with chrome and trim, more than any other model on the road. It also had “brand new” state-of-the-art options like power steering and power brakes. My father was in heaven driving this exceptional automobile, completely unaware that it would eventually go down in history as a classic. Ardent cinephiles may recall the screen debut of Harrison Ford in the film classic “American Graffiti,” in which the young actor drove a black 1955 Bel Air straight into worldwide stardom for both of them.
But to a little girl who knew nothing about what constituted a classic and what didn’t, nor had little knowledge and even less interest in anything automotive, I just knew one thing: my Daddy had bought us a beautiful new car, and I couldn’t wait to go for a ride in the turquoise-and-white beauty.
“Hop in,” he announced with a big smile. My mother wasn’t home at the time, so I was going to be the first in the family to be treated to its maiden voyage. We drove what seemed like hundreds of miles to my childish way of thinking — time mixed with a healthy dose of youthful impatience — but in truth the Alderney Dairy was only 19 miles northwest of our home. It was a glorious working dairy farm that was one of the largest independent dairies in the United States, but the real attraction, especially for kids, was that they had a creamery. Milkshakes and fresh ice cream were dispensed while you gazed at nearby cows who made up a significant part of the Alderney production line. They gazed back at us, looking bored, and just kept chewing their cud while we licked our cones, being careful to enjoy them outside the new car.
Daddy and I traveled many miles in that Bel Air, hundreds of them with Mom, but there was a special something when it was just the two of us out for a drive, as though we were going on some mysterious adventure, even if it were only to the hardware store. I had wonderful parents, but there’s something very special about the relationship of a father and his only daughter, that “Daddy’s little girl” thing you hear about. Sometimes we took long rides, other times short ones, but always there was the gift of time that he would give me, coupled with attention that was undivided, and an ear that would always listen to my childish chatter. It wasn’t the turquoise-and-white Bel Air that made me feel special. It was the short Polish man with the blonde hair and blue eyes, tiny mustache, and big heart that made me feel special.
Today when I see a “Cruise Night” with its array of vintage cars, I always have to stop and look at the selection, for many times there is a Bel Air, and more often than not, it’s turquoise and white. It brings back such wonderful memories of those happy days filled with love and warm nights when we “put the top down.” Daddy’s Bel Air wasn’t a convertible, but we liked to pretend it was every time we took rides on beautiful, sunny days that melted into starry summer evenings. Evenings when we’d open the windows wide, let the wind blow through our hair, and pretend we were rich and had a convertible. I didn’t realize it then, but I do now. We were indeed rich ... very, very rich.
Sometimes Daddy would flip the chrome button on the radio and turn the dial to one of our favorite stations that played all the great vocalists of the day. Sometimes Paul Anka was crooning, “Put Your Head on My Shoulder.”
And, I would.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
