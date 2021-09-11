No doubt you’ve heard it many times during the last couple of weeks.
It seemed as though everywhere you went someone was asking,”Do you remember where you were on 9/11?”
And for those who remember that bright, sunny Tuesday morning in 2001, there is literally no one who will ever forget what he or she was doing when they got the horrific news, whether from radio, TV, online, or via a phone call; for this was not a New York story or a Washington, D.C. or a Shanksville, Pennsylvania story. It was all our story.
On Nov. 22, 1963, when President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, those who were alive then and old enough to remember most definitely still remember. They remember the first news break-in at 1:40 PM from “The Most Trusted Man in America,” CBS anchor Walter Cronkite, announcing that shots had been fired at the president’s motorcade in Dallas, then 20 minutes later he was back, broadcasting to a stunned nation and the world the finality of the situation, wiping away his own tears while trying to stay composed and professional. That too was all our story, and chances are you remember exactly where you were when you heard the news.
Go back yet another generation, and many alive today will tell you they remember hearing the horrifying news broadcast on antique wireless radios the afternoon of Dec. 7, 1941, that the Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor. (It is also an interesting fact, well known in these parts, that this newspaper, The Westerly Sun, was one of the first newspapers in America to carry the story because they were one of very few who printed a Sunday afternoon edition.)
Sept. 11, a presidential assassination, the introduction to the largest war this country has ever fought, yet there are many on the laundry list of earth-shattering events like hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, the Freedom Riders, the March on Washington, the attack on the Capitol this past January, and more that make people say, “I remember exactly where I was when ....” Ah, but do you remember exactly where you were on July 24, 1980? October 23, 2001? December 4, 1959? Surely, we can go on and on, but the point is that while we will never forget the major moments of our lives, most of which are tragic events, why don’t we remember where we were on the ordinary days? The ones we have the most of, yet dismiss as “just another Tuesday” or “another rainy day in April.”
“Because they were ordinary,” you say. Right, but to someone with a terminal disease, no day is ordinary and every day is remembered and cherished. To the soldier who is about to be deployed and hopes that he/she will come back to their family for another Thanksgiving, Christmas, or family wedding — they will remember exactly where they said “goodbye,” what the weather was like, what the day and date were. Even seemingly insignificant things like when the dog had puppies, when you got a raise, when you went Christmas shopping and wanted to get it all done in one day ... and did, or how about today? In four weeks or seven months or two years think about Sept. 12, 2021. Remember what you did even if you just stayed home, did laundry, watched a football game, and ate some junk food. Not a special day? Not a landmark? Yes, it is. Because you were here and made a difference to those with whom you share your moments. Because you were alive and living in the greatest country in the world, the one that’s got warts and makes mistakes, and is politically charged, but one that is free, one that remembers and never forgets, and one that endures. All that and this very day and yesterday and tomorrow are the times of our lives. Guess that’s why I’m so drawn to these verses from Paul Anka’s beautiful song, “The Times of Your Life.” It was first written and recorded in 1975, some 46 years ago, but it endures, as do we.
Good morning, yesterday
You wake up and time has slipped away
And suddenly it’s hard to find
The memories you left behind
Remember, do you remember?
The laughter and the tears
The shadows of misty yesteryears
The good times and the bad you’ve seen
And all the others in between
Remember, do you remember
The times of your life?
