I’ve touched on this before. Now I want to do more than touch. I want to blast. But I’m not one of those folks who just want to lash out and criticize, I actually have some proactive suggestions.
Recently, I was given a business card from an executive director and CEO of a major company here in Rhode Island, and under her name was printed She/Her/Hers. This business of adding pronouns to business cards, email signatures, and name tags all came about with the addition of diversity and inclusion in the workplace/ which promotes the idea that it is critical to ask about gender pronouns so as not to offend.
If you remember your English class from whatever grade you were in when the parts of speech were taught, you may recall there are eight major parts of speech (the truly pedantic will tell you 12), but we’re concerned here with the eight biggies: noun, pronoun, verb, adjective, interjection, adverb, conjunction, and preposition. I had the “terrible Miss Goodyear” in seventh grade. She was considered “terrible” by all her pubescent little charges because she made us work and stretch and learn, and she was a stickler for grammar, especially learning the parts of speech and how to use them correctly. By definition, a part of speech is a category of words with similar properties like the above She/Her/Hers. Those who are proponents of using pronouns in this way will defend the action by saying people should know how to refer to you because this is how people are now referring to themselves. Not all of us!
In many companies these days, meetings begin with going around the conference table and having people share their pronouns. I’m used to meetings that begin with going around the table and each person giving their NAME, then perhaps sharing ... donuts. You can now find gender pronoun preferences on many job applications, medical information forms given to doctors and hospitals, and college applications. So now an entire etiquette has been developed around using pronouns correctly, especially in the workplace. Used to be not very long ago it was polite to ask for someone’s “preferred” pronoun, but not now. Those who have anointed themselves the arbiters of what’s politically correct have now determined that asking for someone’s “preferred” pronoun somehow trivializes their identity, nor should you assume you know. Let them tell you. Their pronoun may be gender non-conforming or non-binary. Confused? It gets even more involved (and I am being polite by the use of that word).
At the University of North Carolina’s Greensboro campus they have developed Neopronouns! They are new pronouns used in place of she/he/they and are now xe/xem/xyr/ze/hir/hirs/ey/em/ler. Time to reprint those business cards, right? UNC Greensboro explains neopronouns are variations of gender-neutral third-person pronouns. I don’t know about you, but I am thoroughly confused! They are words created to serve as a pronoun without expressing any gender. I am muttering unkind things into my hoodie at the moment while I’m typing this. Can you imagine how many flips Miss Goodyear must be doing in her grave?
I actually have a suggestion that could turn this whole thing around and might even make it just a bit light-hearted. Remember fun? I think we should use some of those other seven pronouns to identify who we are. For example, US Rep. Santos (noun), LIAR; Lady Gaga, (adjective), TALENTED; Vladimir Putin (interjection), UH-OH!; Donald Trump, (preposition) ABOVE the law; insert your doctor’s name (adverb), ANNUALLY; Joe Biden (verb), RUNNING.
What I’m trying to do here is get us all to lighten up on the things that never divided us before: politically correct, woke, unreasonable anger over differences of opinion, labeling people unfairly, etc. I think it would be great to have a little fun with our business cards and email signatures and our everyday conversations, and while we’re at it, with each other. Instead of getting so tense and uptight and egalitarian about everything, we need to exhale and take a few steps back and look around. Are we happy? Most people will tell you no, they’re not. They don’t like the direction in which we’re going, they want change. That change starts with us and starts with meeting people where they are and taking them for who they are without announcements, without initials, without pronouns, but with acceptance, a smile, an open mind, an open heart, and an outstretched hand.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
