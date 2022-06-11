I spent much of the last week sick.
Hold your sympathy and no, it was not COVID. Just the old-fashioned grab-you-by-the-throat and inflict you with alternating rounds of fever, body aches, and a cough that could be heard all the way to Exeter. It was simply, but painfully, the flu. I bring this up not because I want anyone to feel sorry for me — hey, “That’s Life,” according to Sinatra, and he never had a medical degree to my knowledge. But I do want you to know that as I lay for hours in bed trying to sweat down the fever or on the couch watching “Blue Bloods” reruns and drinking fluids, these are the things that ran through my heated-up little brain.
Rhode Island Senate, House have legalized marijuana
Isn’t that wonderful? I didn’t care one way or the other because it’s not my thing. At least I didn’t care until I heard that if stopped on the road for a driving infraction or accident, there is no way to measure how much of the “plant” has been inhaled or ingested. Doesn’t that bother you? When I drove on the highways during Memorial Day weekend I kept seeing the same neon message along the miles: “Drive impaired? Night in jail.” Well, where’s the justice in all that? They can have you blow into a breathalyzer and accurately determine the amount of alcohol in your body, but as the cops will ruefully admit, there is no way to measure pot. Doesn’t that make you feel secure on the roads?
Too much texting eats your brain
No, that’s not a scientific fact, just a Rona observation. I do a fair amount of proofreading for a living, one of them for a magazine out of New York. Each month the publisher sends me, among other items, the food column to edit, and each month I complain that there is not enough money to justify all I have to do to make the garbled mess suitable for magazine readers. Sentences don’t have verbs, misspellings are rampant, punctuation is non-existent. However, the one thing that remains consistent month after month is how she treats the word “with.” She does not spell it incorrectly, she just doesn’t spell it out at all. It’s “duck w/orange sauce.” And she believes it’s perfectly fine to refer to her readers and herself as “u and I.” This all stems from texting. While it’s fine to abbreviate in a text, so many people — yes, I’ll say it, mostly younger people — are texting to such a degree that they’ve totally given up any need for having a live conversation or proper spelling and probably can’t do either very well any longer. Why should they? The folks they’re texting are probably guilty of the same.
Priorities
Because I watched a lot of television this week (if I see those two emus get married one more time in the name of insurance, I’ll scream!), I could not avoid the news, and you know where I’m going with this. The senseless murders across the country, increasing gun violence, the pain at the pump which has become intolerable, the agony in grocery shopping ... not only the empty shelves and the ridiculous totals at the register, but praying you can get out of there fast and hopefully not in a body bag. And yet, what kept headline news shows abuzz for a week getting a ton of airplay? Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Who would get more millions for being the entitled, obnoxious, out-of-touch morons they are. The winners? The lawyers. The losers? Those who were riveted to watching this drivel.
Mom would cry
It appears to me that many of us have completely forgotten the three important words our mothers taught us lo these many years ago: “Please,” and “Thank You.” Greeting card merchants, who have been hurt enough by email and online greeting companies, will tell you the least popular category of cards they sell are thank you cards. Why have we descended to a level where we believe we are entitled to get what we get, whether tangible or intangible, and that no acknowledgment of the giver is necessary? And whatever happened to asking for things we’d like with a “please” at the end of that sentence? Not treating the waitperson like a servant by barking, “Yo, gimme some ketchup, okay?”
I’m better now. Here’s to YOUR health!
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
