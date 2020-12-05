"‘Well,’ said Pooh, ‘what I like best,’ and then he had to stop and think. Because although eating honey was a very good thing to do, there was a moment just before you began to eat it which was better than when you were, but he didn’t know what it was called.”
Ever since I read that bit of wisdom from A.A. Milne’s “Winnie-the-Pooh” many years ago, I couldn’t help but identify with it. It enabled me to savor the experiences in my life, especially the moments themselves. The day before we left on a vacation was then almost better than the actual day of departure because of the sheer joy and anticipation in the moment. Waiting for my lobster to be steamed and served became a mouth-watering experience of delicious expectation. I could almost taste it before it was actually served! Pooh was correct. It is the savoring of moments that are as good, if not better, than what is to come later. And then there’s Harriett and her take on things.
Harriett is an old friend who lives in Laconia, N.H., where my husband had one of his first radio jobs, and where some 40 years later, we lived for a short time when he did a temporary stint on the local station as a fill-in “morning man.” He had known Harriett previously when she was a young, twenty-something just married all those years ago, so he introduced me to her and her husband when we moved there in the ’80s. From the outset, I liked this tiny woman, some 18 years older than I, but very much on the same plane, who had great resolve and was not afraid to open her mouth and tell you how she felt. She also made some utterly profound statements that at the time didn’t seem such, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve grown to see the absolute spot-on wisdom in them all. Perhaps her greatest utterance that has stayed with me all these years was when she talked about things that had happened in the past. She would always end her sentence with, “Those were the good old days, we just didn’t know then that they were the good old days.” Things taken for granted like, “When we go back to Disney World,” or “Next Christmas we’ll …” or “Hey, see you next week.” So often when people and things are taken away from us — those we thought would always be there for the taking or the loving — we are mired in the regret of, “If only I had.” That’s where Harriet’s philosophy of really reveling in every moment and making them the “good old days” before they become a thing of the past is worth considering. While “Winnie-the-Pooh” is a child’s story of a well-loved fictional bear, his message is well worth embracing. One that teaches we should all look to how the moment feels now without trying to rush through it to get to what we think we really want that comes next.
Do you know who frequently remembers and savors the moments in life? Those with dementia. They may not remember names or dates or what they had for breakfast this morning, but with sweet smiles and fond remembrance they will often go back into the past and be able to tell you how a moment felt, and that in and of itself is priceless. When you think of it, they are remembering what’s of paramount importance in the endgame. Life is really all about the individual moments more than the hours or days or years. If we’ve learned nothing else from this miserable year now nearly at its end, we have learned to relish the moments and the people and the simple things that remain. Harriett’s take on life can indeed teach us to delight in the experiences while we have them and never take them for granted, for it is those moments that are the best of times.
And Milne’s sweet, old, lovable bear, Winnie the Pooh, reminds us to positively revel and rejoice in the moment just before we eat the honey, for when you come right down to it, it may be the most satisfying experience of all. We may not know what to call it, but that really doesn’t matter.
Savor the moment. Enjoy the honey.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
