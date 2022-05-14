“My Mama always said, ‘Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get’.”
— Forrest Gump
Judy Garland, Johnny Mathis, and Doris Day all sang that “Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries,” while philosophers, comedians, and poets have opined for years as to what life is a bowl of.
I got thinking about all of this recently when I saw an interview with now-retired newsman, talk and tabloid show host Maury Povich and his wife, former national newscaster, Connie Chung. I had the pleasure of meeting her and interviewing her some years ago when she spoke to an advertising group in Bangor, Maine. She was quite an animated sort. When she speaks her hands fly around so expressively and uncontrollably that she said the camera people always had to shoot her from the chest or neck up in close shots. It’s not an affectation, it’s just her overly-energetic personality. She’s the real deal. The Povich family has always had ties to Maine, as Maury’s father grew up there, and every other Thanksgiving he and Connie venture to the family home in Bath. Just ask her, and she’ll sing a ditty that incorporates all the counties in the state.
Both Chung and Povich are retired now and spend considerable time on their ranch in Big Fork, Montana. I remember when I met Connie Chung she was just a bit taller than I. That’s all changed now on both our parts! We are now both the same age and same height, and you’d probably have to kill us both to get those numbers! During the TV interview Chung equated herself to a prune, “shrinking and shriveling.” Damn, she nailed it! It does come with age. Got me thinking, though, that life is not just a bowl of cherries, but a whole bunch of fruit.
When you’re young, you’re like a little grape. During childhood your cheeks have the rosiness of fresh cherries from Washington state. As you enter your teens, you slowly ripen like a peach or fine plum. Boys even get the “peach fuzz” for which they so yearn till they realize not long after that shaving becomes a daily chore. If children or young adults seem to follow in the footsteps of a parent or take on their characteristics, whether good or questionable, people will often say, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” and we’ve all heard that an “apple a day keeps the doctor away.” Not true if you stuff a bunch of them in a lard-laden pie crust, add butter and sugar, and top it with tons of sugar.
Into our 20s and 30s we go into the working world. Some will rise to be top bananas in that fruit bowl of life, while others might aspire to be star fruit, also known as carambola, which is both sweet and sour, as most of us are at times.
Passion fruit helps grow the family, and often as we age, we take on the shape of melons.
Young adult author Sharon Creech says, “Life is like a bowl of spaghetti. Every once in a while you get a meatball.” But if you ascribe to the theory that Mrs. Gump had about life being a box of chocolates, you might make a good argument here as well. In my life I’ve met people who are sweet, while others had hard shells but soft centers. Some adorned themselves with too many sprinkles, and Lord knows, I’ve met my share of nuts as well.
So as we age, as we all eventually do, maybe Connie’s comment about shrinking like a prune isn’t so bad. Prunes, after all, have been shown to help digestion, are high in potassium and vitamins, are a good source of iron, build bones and muscles, reduce cholesterol, and help to lower blood pressure. All in all, not a bad deal, and as my sainted mother always preached — she a huge proponent of Old Wives Tales and the like — “Prunes will keep you regular.”
And when you come right down to it, Connie Chung is a pretty regular person. She’s smart, she’s healthy, she has a great sense of self-deprecating humor, still has the energy to flail those arms when she speaks; and if that, plus age, makes her a prune, then I’d be more than happy to join her in the fruit bowl.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
