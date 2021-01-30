Weeks before he got the cartons from the liquor store and packed up his personal souvenirs, household furnishings, gold faucets and toilet seats, etc., President Donald Trump did what other presidents had done before him. He pardoned people. Of course in his overblown style it appeared he pardoned everybody and anybody ... except me. The tally as of January 20th was that President Trump had pardoned, commuted, or rescinded the convictions of 237 people. Now, while that may seem like a lot to you in typical Trump style, you’ll see he really was rather conservative in his actions. Here’s a history lesson to fill you in on the facts.
Bill Clinton pardoned 396, among them a wealthy hedge-fund manager who contributed to his campaign and was accused of tax evasion. LBJ racked up 960 pardons, Nixon 863 (contrary to popular rumor, he didn’t pardon himself, Gerald Ford did). The Bushes didn’t have all that many in the aggregate. George H.W. Bush pardoned 74 people, while his son “W” tallied 189.
JFK was quite liberal, ringing up 472 pardons, however he had nothing on his predecessor, Ike Eisenhower, who managed to pardon a whopping 1,110 individuals in his eight years as president. But Ike was far from the record holder. Barack Obama, the charming, but forgiving, bleeding heart liberal that he is, issued 1,715 commutations, including 504 life sentences and 212 pardons. Harry S. Truman might have believed the buck stopped here, but not the pardons, which he gave to some 1,913 individuals. But without a doubt, it was the very popular FDR who holds the title with 2,819 pardons! Maybe that’s what he meant by “new deal.” Granted, these were doled out over four terms, but it still averages out at 700 per term, a bold statement in those years, yet it perfectly defined the kind of leadership FDR had over the country. So by comparison, Trump was a lightweight. Why in the 20th century alone, U.S. presidents handed out 20,000 pardons and commutations.
That all got me thinking. Since they are passing out the pardons like candy, I think I’d like a few. Here are the crimes I feel worthy of asking for some consideration and clemency for:
1. I cut off Kitty McGrath’s pigtail (just one) when I was seven, and the guilt has plagued me all my life. Wonder if she still has that bald spot?
2. I stole a Three Musketeers bar off the counter at Salerno’s Luncheonette when I was 10.
3. I cheated on geometry tests when I was 12, 13, 14, 15, and would do it again today if they made me try to make sense of parallelograms and trapezoids!
4. I regularly fly through yellow traffic lights, taking them as just “suggestions.”
5. Much to the consternation of Chief Lacey and Community Officer Mills, who think I’m an upstanding citizen, I always signal oncoming traffic by blinking my lights if I know there’s a speed trap ahead.
6. I cooked a turkey for the last umpteen Thanksgivings with no thought of clemency, while every president since Lincoln has pardoned them, sending them to live out their senior years on a farm. President Reagan sent one of his two pardoned gobblers named “Charlie” to a petting zoo, although I wonder how many turkeys would tolerate little hands banging and poking them?
7. Perhaps worst of all, my most heinous crime was committed when I was a mere nine years of age. I flew in the face of reason when I ripped the tag off a pillow in a hotel. You know, the one that says, “it’s a federal crime to remove or mutilate the tag prior to the time any textile fiber product is sold and delivered to the ultimate consumer.” Well, I figured in my nine-year-old way that the ultimate consumer was the hotel, so what was the harm? Once it was extricated, I went on to read, “any person violating this section shall be guilty of an unfair or deceptive act or practice, under the Federal Trade Commission Act.” So all these many decades I have lived in fear that the government would be coming for me. This would be my chance. I wrote to President Trump, but he was too busy packing, so I’m going to try again with Mr Biden. It’s a lot to ask of the new guy, but hey, it’s worth a try, right?
Pardon me!
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
