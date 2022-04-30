I was in Maine a few weeks ago walking along Kennebunk Beach, a 1-mile arc of sand that drew a host of demographics that beautiful, sunny spring day. Young families walked on the sand, little ones running ahead, pails and shovels in tow. Older folks ambled along the sea wall slowly, clearly enjoying the weather. Young couples pushed baby carriages, young showoffs zipped by on skateboards, and it seemed like everyone had a dog. All of us had one thing in common: we were clearly appreciating the weather, the ocean, and the 2-legged or 4-legged companions who accompanied us.
I, on the other hand, was worrying about work, about the pile of deadline-driven assignments that were waiting for me back at the office. With every step I was making mental notes and not looking at what lay in front of me until all at once I saw a green nondescript car parked a few yards ahead. While many of the cars sported out-of-state license plates, this one was a Mainer and simply read, NJOYNOW. It stopped me cold because as simple as the message was, that’s how profound it was at the same time. I had gotten up before dawn that Sunday and driven 165 miles to have the privilege of being where I was, and yet here I was all stressed out with hunched shoulders and mind racing worrying about the work I had previously cleared so I could be here.
That license plate was a definite wakeup call. It brought me swiftly back to the rhythm of my sneakers pounding the pavement, the strong ocean breeze blowing my hair about, and the magnificent day I had NOW. Tomorrow would be no guarantee. It was NOW, and damned if I wasn’t going to NJOY it thoroughly!
I have always had a fascination with license plates. Since I was a kid I delighted in road trips where I might encounter other than those pale yucky yellow ones we had in Jersey. I loved learning what colors different states had on their plates — this was before they all started getting more than just one kind and way before vanity plates. My mind began filing away images and fonts, so even though I was a nearsighted little nerd, if I saw a plate in the distance with script I knew it either had to be Louisiana or California. It was rare to see in the East, but if I spied a cowboy on a bucking bronco, I’d instantly know we had a visitor from Wyoming.
When I moved to Rhode Island 36 years ago I could not understand the obsession folks had with low-numbered plates. I still don’t, and I certainly cannot figure out why anyone would want to spend a ridiculous amount of money just to have that privilege. Some will tell you it’s a status symbol. I thought status symbols went out with the 1960s. Although Massachusetts, Illinois, Delaware, and D.C. also have this low-number fever, we have drivers who bequeath them to relatives to keep it in the family at all costs. In 1994, a wacko in Delaware paid $182,500 to have plate #9. Former Illinois Governor George Ryan was accused of handing out low-numbered plates as favors. And in little Rhody, two brothers went to court in 1983 over possession of their late father’s plate. John Raiche of Coventry has 3,000 low-numbered plates in a collection. I guess stamps and coins didn’t do it for John.
I’m not ashamed to say my husband and I played a license plate game every time we traveled, even had an official board to check off the states, so maybe that guy in Delaware isn’t the only wacko when it comes to this stuff.
There are many funny license plates. It would take well more than one column to list all the crazy, silly, clever and heartfelt ones I’ve seen, but before I left Maine I saw one that surely has to shoot right to the top of the list in my eyes. It was a New Hampshire tag and had a simple, yet “urgent” message: PB4WEGO. Obviously every mother about to start a road trip with kids can relate, but hey, remember this gem comes from the same folks who think “Live Free or Die” is a cool state motto. Nevertheless, I heeded the license plate’s warning.
Made for a smooth ride home.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
