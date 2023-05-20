Stand in the supermarket line, and there are all those magazines on the racks in front of you.
You know the ones. They used to be called “women’s magazines,” magazines like “Family Circle” and “Woman’s Day,”and they dealt strictly with homemaking and child-rearing and recipes for church socials and teas. That ship sailed a long time ago! The one thing all the covers now have in common are sensational headlines like, “Beyonce’s chest has fallen two inches!” and “Pat Sajak died long ago. His Twin Has Been Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for 14 Years!”
They nearly all have some remedy for rapid weight loss or sagging skin and wrinkles. Sometimes they have a photo with a caption to sucker you into a purchase, “She looks 25, but can you believe she’s a grandmother?” Sure I can, if you air-brush the photo until her features nearly fade away and her butt hangs out over her shorts. There is definitely a stigma to getting older in this country, and I don’t know why. In places like Japan they revere their elders, put them on a pedestal, hang on their every word. Here we put them on a potty chair and dismiss most anything they have to say.
In the last few years as I looked at the chronology of every approaching birthday, I faced the reality that I was getting old by the ridiculous standards set by the American culture. I didn’t feel older. I still don’t. I haven’t had to curtail my activities. I just did a 5K, and my time was only two minutes more than the last time I had a timed event before the pandemic. Health is great, but there are those two cardinal numbers which when put together put me in that class folks call “elderly.” I hate that term because that label connotes how we live our lives or how fast we move or how straight we stand up. So, I gave myself my own test to see if I were indeed elderly. Here are the results of my self-examination:
Do I want to move to Florida? NO!
If I do go to Florida, will I dye my hair blonde and cut it short? NOT HAPPENING!
Do I own a pair of gold wedgies with sequins? NO, AND I NEVER WILL!
If I do go to Florida, become an aging blonde, and buy gold wedgies with sequins will I want to eat dinner at 3:30 because I have a coupon? ABSOLUTELY NOT (although on second thought, how much is the coupon worth?)!
When I sit on a lawn chair with my friends, will the entire conversation be about medical conditions, operations, medications, and side effects? NEVER, EVER, EVER!
All that said, I believe I am not “elderly,” and if the above is the criteria, I ain’t going there.
Where I plan on going is toward new adventures, learning new things, and meeting new people. My pace has always been a blindingly fast one, but I am working at slowing down not because of age, but because I need to listen more. I need to weigh things more. I need to make more time for the things that matter as soon as I can stop long enough to figure out what it is exactly that does matter. I used to get so annoyed and yes, even scared, when I’d walk up the stairs to my office and then immediately forget what it was I had originally set out to get. Now I laugh because I’ve found from speaking with many of you that you also have that, “Why did I walk in this room?” syndrome. I don’t mind a lapse of short-term memory so long as I never forget the real memories that are the fabric of my life and which I hold dear. Loved ones past and present, every dog and cat whose names and birthdays are never forgotten, successes I have had, and failures that leveled me but never destroyed me. I want to hang on and remember, even if someday the 5K may be done in my mind and not on the road. But, that’s a long time away.
In school, I loved Latin and remember this quote from Cicero: “I am deeply thankful to old age because it diminishes my appetite for meat and wine and increases my appetite for rational conversation.”
I wonder if Pat Sajak would agree?
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 21 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
