There’s something about a parade.
Although many towns have them other times of the year, there’s something about a parade in November that brings out the humanity in us all. November is synonymous with two major holidays, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. Although one is more joyous in nature than the other, they are really both about celebrating the human spirit, and they are both about giving thanks.
The Thanksgiving Parade almost always takes center stage, mostly because we’ve all been brought up on Macy’s, the largest parade in the United States. Actually, growing up in the proximity of Newark, New Jersey, my Daddy and I would go every Thanksgiving morning to Bamberger’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Bamberger’s was a major department store in downtown Newark, and though not the oldest parade in the country (that was Gimbel’s Department Store in Philadelphia, who started it all in 1920), it was close, having begun in 1921.
I remember trying to get closer and closer to the action, trying to work my way through the thick crowds on Market Street while still holding steadfast to my Daddy’s hand. I wanted us to be at the very end of the parade route because it was there that Santa would alight atop a throne on a huge float and step right onto the marquee on the side of Bamberger’s, seemingly waving to the crowds, but I always knew he was waving only at me.
Many say Macy’s, which now boasts the world’s largest parade, stole the thunder from Bamberger’s when their “Christmas Parade” began in 1924. But that didn’t matter a whit to me. I was born decades after that, and all I cared about was that parade. I longed to be able to twirl a baton like the pretty girls with the rouged lips and cheeks, but I was never very good at it. My father actually bought me a souvenir baton one year, but I didn’t have the talent nor the patience to practice; and when I threw it high into the air, my mother screamed as it narrowly missed a lamp in the living room. From then on, I and my baton days were relegated to the backyard and soon were over for good.
I am still a fan of Thanksgiving, it’s my favorite holiday. For me, the day begins with watching that parade on TV. But another parade that means as much, though in a different way, is our two-state Veterans’ Day Parade. There’s nothing like small town America to do a parade up right and make you feel proud, united, and warm inside. Ours takes place next Saturday, Nov. 6, from Pawcatuck to the Armory in Westerly. While Veterans Day is a more solemn holiday and not built around a big meal and the start of a massive shopping season, it is nevertheless a holiday of celebration, for it honors not only the veterans who have passed but the ones who still walk among us, having kept us free and safe. The Veterans Day parades are not as elaborate as those in a Thanksgiving Day parade, but they have bands and majors and majorettes and baton-twirlers and local civic groups marching all in a row. They still wave to the crowds and stop every so often for a prayer or a speech or a volley of artillery, but there really is nothing sad about it. It is instead a reaffirmation of everything that is good about America and Americans, an homage to the tenets upon which this country was built.
Last year, during the very height of the pandemic, many people staged parades to commemorate birthdays and anniversaries and other occasions they could not celebrate in person. Folks would line up in cars and drive by the honored person or persons’ home, honking and cheering. Why? Because people love parades. They identify with parades as something good and true and memorable, and this feeling will never go away.
I still remember being on the sidewalk in downtown Newark all those years ago. It was cold, but I barely felt the wind. I had the warmth of my Daddy’s hand, my baton, and that steady stream of people coming down the street, playing music, waving right at me.
I hope you take the time next Saturday to get out and smile, cheer, wave back, and reaffirm. It’s so simple. It’s so special.
And it brings out the humanity in us all.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.