Stephen Sondheim has always been a genius when it came to penning the most memorable scores in the American Musical Theatre. Now 91 and still writing, Sondheim was a kid when he broke into the business in 1957 working with Leonard Bernstein writing the lyrics for West Side Story. Some of his other well-known hits were “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Company,” “Gypsy,” “A Little Night Music,” “Follies,” “Sunday in the Park With George,” and “Sweeney Todd.” And then there were the awards, because Sondheim has garnered an embarrassment of riches, including an Oscar, eight Tony awards, a Grammy and a Pulitzer. Not bad, huh?
One of his lesser-known songs is titled “Old Friends.” It was written for a show called “Merrily We Roll Along,” which opened and closed in 1981 after only 16 performances. It was reworked and remounted three years later to favorable reviews but was never a true mega-hit. Still, that song, “Old Friends,” endures, and well it should.
A few years ago I wrote on these pages about BFFs — for those not into teen-speak or social media lingo it translates to “best friends forever.” When I was younger, it was very important to me, as to most girls my age, to have a best friend, as though it were a badge of acceptance we all wore to be “in” or “cool.” I had one, but as we graduated and she went her way and I mine, the miles put more than physical distance between us. Although we stayed in touch from time to time, we lost that adolescent closeness, and maybe that’s how it was supposed to be.
As a teenager I met Marti, and as a freshman in college I roomed with Mary, and in both cases we were the best of friends. But Marti lives in South Jersey and Mary in Cooperstown, N.Y., and once again distance seemed to play a part, although neither was very far away. There were always birthday cards and Christmas cards and infrequent phone calls, but we still managed to marginally stay in touch.
Recently I had a deep personal loss, and suddenly the old friends were there without asking, both taking the time to make their way through the maze of summer traffic to be with me. Both visits were much too short, but both visits seemed as though we had not missed a beat in that wide chasm that had existed between then and now. There no doubt were some significant physical changes, but I barely noticed, and I imagine they didn’t either; or if they did, they were unfailingly polite. All we noticed was what mattered. We were there for each other just as we had been half a century ago. The old memories came flooding back in minutes. Once we were young sharing ice cream and burgers, and now that youth has faded, replaced with wine and tears.
They say with age comes wisdom, and perhaps that’s true. But it’s the “I wish I had,” “Why didn’t I?” “If only I had known”hindsight that none of us is blessed with when we’re young and turns into regrets when it’s too late to change things. That’s why old friendships are so very important. Real friendships, not the ones that come and go and in a few years you can’t even remember their names and they’ve forgotten yours. It’s those “two o’clock in the morning friends” that you can call, and they’ll be there for you. The ones who anticipate your needs even before you know you have them. The ones you can sit with after a million years and pick up the conversation again as though the doorbell had only rung to stop you mid-sentence the last time you spoke.
Sondheim’s lyrics echo in my head as do the words of my mother who said, “If you have one true friend in life you’re ahead of most.”
I’m way ahead.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
