My friend, Donna, called as I was sitting in front of the computer pondering what I would write for “In My Own Shoes” on August 1st (yes, we do write things in advance when we can, other than breaking news!).
Her call broke what little train of thought I had at the moment, and it was nice to hear from her. It was also an “excuse” not to have to think for a few minutes. Sometimes all this thinking is like trying to catch a train that’s already moving and is careening down the track away from you. Other times it goes so fast there is no way I can catch it, even if I try to break the rules.
Fact is, I’ve been breaking rules since grade school when they made us color. I always hated to color. Even as a little kid in nursery school (the old-fashioned term for pre-school) while my toddling compadres took great delight in diving into the Crayola box to pick the most exciting colors, I yawned and found more interest in unwrapping the crayons and hiding the papers so no one would know the names of the colors. That little activity got me put in the corner, and when my mother came to pick me up at the end of the day, the head of the school had a “chat” with her about teaching her recalcitrant daughter a little decorum. When we got home, my father who didn’t know from, nor care for, psychology and reasoning, taught me some decorum his way with the application of a good spanking. That was psychology in those days, and no one called DCYF.
When I “graduated” to kindergarten, I found much to my dismay that coloring was still No. 1 on the hit parade of things that would occupy the little yard apes’ time while I was a lot happier hanging from the jungle gym or doing anything that didn’t involve arts and crafts. I still feel that way, it’s just a little harder to hang from the jungle gym these days.
We are taught rules from a very early age, especially that “golden” one they kept trying to ram down our throats in primary school. I didn’t want to do anything unto others nor did I want them to do unto me. I didn’t see what was so “golden” about that. I figured if someone did unto me I could just give them a good smack, but they wanted me to just keep coloring inside the lines. I didn’t.
In second grade I was abruptly sat down and given an ultimatum by a new teacher, Miss Eleanor Search. She wasn’t into psychology, but she wasn’t into my shenanigans either. She firmly let me know that she was the teacher and she ruled. I was the student, and I better follow her rules. It worked ... at least for second grade.
I have since learned that coloring inside the lines isn’t for everybody. It certainly wasn’t for me. While I am not a flagrant law-breaker, I sometimes look for ways to stretch the meaning of words or symbols, i.e. a yellow light to me is a “suggestion.”
On a more serious note, however, I have found that if you stay strictly inside the lines in life, you miss a lot, because a lot of life is happening just outside the borders, the boundaries, and the parameters. I find that taking a risk now can either pay off or be a huge mistake, but you’ll never know if you don’t try. Some of the best moments of my life occurred because I took a U-turn from the “safe way” and tried something new. I had a cousin, Shirlee, who would never so much as try a new restaurant if she didn’t know that at least three people she knew had tried it first, liked it, and deemed it “safe.” I never asked why “safe,” but if Dottie Preston of Randolph, Mass, said Alberts in Abington was good, Shirlee was there. If Dottie so much as altered her expression, Shirlee cooked home that night.
I can’t live my life that way, and as a result, yes, there have been giant mistakes, but I have also known indelible joy. Joy from knowing certain people, joy from experiences, joy from love, and I cherish every one of them.
But never, ever joy from a box of Crayolas.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
