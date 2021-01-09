Five dollars off!
That got my attention. Popped right out from my unending inbound email list and snapped me awake. Seems one of my favorite bagel places had taken the time to send me an email saying they would give me five dollars off my next purchase. No minimum purchase required. Now, how could I pass that up? Love their bagels, love a good deal, what could be bad?
I should inform all you born-in-Westerly-and-I-never-go-farther-than-Ashaway types that not being born here and loving a good drive, it didn’t faze me at all that the bagel place (a chain) had two locations “close” to me. Glastonbury, Conn., 51 miles away, and Hingham, Mass., a mere 83 miles northeast. Since I had work to do later that afternoon, I elected for the trip to Glastonbury, and 45 minutes later there we were in their parking lot, my mouth starting to water for my favorite pumpernickel ones, crusty on the outside, chewy inside, as close to a New York City bagel as possible and in many cases, better.
Once inside, I was immediately informed they had had a real run on them that morning, and not only were there were no pumpernickel ones left, there were only a few flavors left. Blueberry? Jalapeno? Cinnamon sugar? I think not! They are decidedly NOT bagels, not where I come from, where bagels are plain, sesame, rye, pumpernickel, poppy, and a few other “normal” flavors. So we left and drove back to the Ocean State, bagel-less.
But I was determined. That $5-off deal was burning a hole in my pocket, so New Year’s Eve we made the trip to Glastonbury again, this time leaving plenty early. Voila! They were awash in pumpernickel, and I was ready, coupon in hand ... till I got to the cashier. “This is no good today,” she bubbled cheerily. “What d’ya mean?” I questioned with a scowl. “It hasn’t expired.” “Yes, but you see this says it’s off your next order,” the pert little miss retorted gleefully. “This is my next order,” I countered. “No,” she said. “This is your order today, this is for your next order, the next time you come. It’s okay dear, we’ve had a lot of confusion with the fine print on this.”
I wanted to smack her. Not only wasn’t I getting my $5 off today, but she called me “dear.” Don’t ever call me “dear,” especially when I’m paying full price, and this is my second 100-mile round trip in 48 hours!
I calmed down on the ride home because at least I had the bagels and was looking forward to a quiet New Year’s Eve. I also was looking forward to the free coffee I would be having the next morning at my local convenience store. Love their coffee, buy it nearly every day, so I was looking forward to their FREE COFFEE NEW YEAR’S EVE 5:30PM to 5:30AM NEW YEAR’S DAY gesture. Being a very early riser I knew, holiday or not, I’d be up and ready for it the next morning. I woke up about 2:30 a.m. New Year’s Day, but hung out in bed dozing till it was time to get up, shower, and drive the three miles down the hill. I went in, wished the sleepy-eyed employees a Happy New Year, and proceeded to get two cups, one for me and one for “Long-Suffering” (my husband). As I made for the door and thanking them, I was stopped in my tracks by a guy calling out, “That coffee’s not free.” Huh? It was 5:18 a.m., what was his problem? Turns out the problem was mine. “The deal was from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., not 5:30,” he announced. “They make that fine print really, really small.”
Twice! Twice a victim of fine print or doublespeak or maybe just jumping the gun a bit on my part. I’m not one of those extreme coupon people who scour every Sunday section they can, clipping and matching and driving in every direction to save 10 cents. Nope, not me. Those folks are nuts.
Me, I’ll just hop in the car next weekend because we’re going to New Hampshire, and Brattleboro, Vt., is just off I-91 on the way, and they have one of the bagel locations, and my $5 will still be good. I checked very carefully. Besides, it’s only 157 miles to Brattleboro.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 19 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
