Thanksgiving is upon us.
Seems we were just wishing everyone “Happy New Year,” biting the heads off our chocolate rabbits at Easter, and putting the A/C back on for the season. So how the heck did we get here so fast? But we did, and in just a few days it will be time to either go over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house, or the entire gang is going to descend upon yours.
I always wondered how Norman Rockwell spent his Thanksgivings. Oh sure, he painted that quintessential picture known as “Freedom From Want” — you know the one. The well-dressed, happy family is gathered together at the dining room table all duded up in ties and jackets and shirtwaist dresses with a large, perfectly browned turkey in the center of the table, and smiles all around. Norman was a man who apparently did not have an hors d’oeuvre of stuffed celery with his highball, he must have smoked something a lot more potent, because it ain’t like that at most people’s holiday tables ... at least not today.
While many people still break out the linen, wash and iron it, polish the crystal and the silver, and get out their best set of china, there are just as many who have gone the buffet route, buying heavy-duty paper plates with smiling turkeys on them (what the hell do they have to smile about?), and matching paper napkins. Many still do sit down as a family at the dining room table groaning under the weight of all those serving platters and casseroles, say a prayer of Thanksgiving, and break bread. But there are many other families who grab the grub and disappear — to watch football, to play video games, or to watch the monthly allotment of minutes on their phones decrease.
The food has changed as well. Oh sure, most folks still have turkey, but a number of them have substituted Tofurkey. It’s plant-based, and according to the company who produces it, “it tastes a bit like lightly seasoned seitan.” That’ll whet your appetite! Look up seitan, and you’ll find it’s wheat gluten. Just keeps getting better, don’t it?
Then there’s Turducken for the adventurous (translation: “out of their freaking minds”). Turducken, for the uninitiated, is a deboned chicken stuffed into a deboned duck, stuffed into a deboned turkey. So after it’s roasted and ready, you slice it down and have the gastronomic joy of all three different tastes. Hopefully, you aren’t the one who has to shove all those birds together. Kind of reminds you of taxidermy, doesn’t it? And then, how and where do you put the real stuffing? Probably in a casserole and call it “dressing.”
The people have changed as well since Rockwell painted that iconic oil on canvas. Mom wouldn’t be caught dead in a shirtwaist dress, if she could even find one. Too uncomfortable while cooking, especially with stockings and high heels. She’s probably sporting a T-shirt that reads, “If Mama Ain’t Happy, Ain’t Nobody Happy.”
Dad’s shirt might be, “My Rolls are Homemade.” That questionable uncle (one in every family, but you have to invite him) sports, “I was Told There’d Be Beer.” Grandma, who doesn’t often wear a T-shirt, has a fashionable senior-style sweatshirt that reads, “I’m Not Very Hungry, I’m Just Here to Criticize Everything;” Grandpa also has a nice, warm sweatshirt the grandkids gave him. He doesn’t quite understand it, but he doesn’t want to hurt their feelings, so he wears, “Who’s Brandon?” The staunch conservative who winds up arguing with everyone but the baby every holiday just arrived, and he’s wearing a big, bold shirt with large red letters proclaiming, “Make Thanksgiving Great Again;” and Joey, the big, sweet lovable slob has chosen as his attire a shirt, already stained right on the front, that reads, “Leftovers are for Quitters.”
Hey, don’t blame me, they’re YOUR family! Actually, they are all our families, warts and all, but the thing we most have in common is that we’re here. We made it through one of the worst times of our lives, but we’re here around the table, around the TV, or just around with each other again laughing, arguing, loving; and although no one’s in a shirtwaist or a tie, and gasoline’s out of sight, and this meal cost a fortune, we still enjoy Freedom From Want.
Happy Thanksgiving from Rona, “Kids Table Alumna.”
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 20 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
