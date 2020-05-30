I’m wondering if you had the same reaction as I did when the movie “Marathon Man” hit the big screen in 1976?
I remember little of it except bolting from my seat and heading for the lobby when Nazi war criminal, now “dentist,” Laurence Olivier drilled into Dustin Hoffman’s teeth without benefit of novocaine. That cinematic scene single-handedly kept an awful lot of people away from dentists for an awfully long time.
In 2016, my dentist of more than 20-plus years announced she was retiring from private practice. She’d had it with jockeying the insurances and all the other paperwork and decided to work for a clinic instead. It was during my last visit that she announced, “That tooth on the bottom doesn’t look too strong. It’s going to give you trouble. You need to have it pulled.”
Had that troubled tooth been on top, I would immediately have said, “Give me that referral to Dr. Brown, and I’ll do it today.” But it was not a top tooth, it was a bottom tooth, and for years it’s been virtually impossible to numb me there. I have no idea why, but that’s the way it’s been. So each time I had a cavity (I was raised before Colgate started putting fluoride in their paste), they always had to give me multiple shots of novocaine before I could even begin to feel numb. And when it was especially painful, they went for the ligmajet, an intraligamental gun that delivers the anesthetic between the tissue and the tooth, straight to the root.
Given all that, I decided I’d wait until it would “give me trouble.” My retiring dentist said I had about six months. I guess giving up Twizzlers helped because I got all the way till just a few weeks ago. Then what was left of the battered enamel split vertically straight down the middle, and I was left in the middle of a pandemic with few dentists working and my tooth open like the petals of a flower, now loose as well.
Fortunately Dr. Brown’s office was reopening for emergencies, and they were kind enough to get me in. I reminded him of my lower-level resistance to anesthesia as he looked at my distressed oral jewelry. Then he remarked with a laugh, “You’re just not wired right.” I recanted with, “My husband says that too.”
Being an excellent practitioner, he went to work fast, giving me enough anesthetic to numb Andre the Giant and quickly removed the offending tooth from my mouth and straight into his tray.
Sitting happily, my mouth now stuffed with gauze, he gave me some parting instructions on how to proceed the next few days, then turned and added a delightful parting comment with a twinkle in his eye, “Your husband’s right, you’re not wired right.”
I got thinking about that comment and realized he’s right. I’m not wired right, but who is? Each of us is individually wired from birth. We all have our idiosyncrasies and eccentricities, whether it’s how we present ourselves, how we dress, the food we eat, the way we walk, or what makes our gums ache or not. Given the same input to similar systems but producing different output is what “not being wired right” is all about. Although the origin lies with electric circuitry, this much is true: no two of us are alike. Our wiring is constantly evolving, and who and what that wiring is now represents the sum of the result of our lives to this point.
You may remember the popular ’90s TV comedy, “Mad About You,” in which the lead characters, a married couple, had a collie/shepherd named Murray who was a mass of idiosyncrasies, like constantly chasing an imaginary mouse until he slammed into a wall. He would never learn, no matter how many times he did this, causing the male lead to refer to these episodes of eccentricity as the dog’s “Murray-ness.” If you share your home with an animal you have, no doubt, noticed the dog or cat’s strange behaviors when it comes to certain things, once again proving that “not being wired right” is not exclusively reserved for us humans.
So I left the dentist’s office that morning feeling much better — about myself and about my mouth — proudly wearing my “unique” wiring as a badge of honor, as should we all.
Even Dr. Brown.
Rona Mann has been a freelance writer for The Sun for 18 years, including her “In Their Shoes” features. She can be reached at six07co@att.net or 401-539-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.